'90 Day Fiancé': Nicole Reacts to Mahmoud's Family Telling Her She Doesn't Need Friends in Egypt (Exclusive)

Nicole is struggling to adapt to life in Egypt. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole is back with Mahmoud's family and is told that she doesn't need friends in Egypt outside of their family.

Nicole has moved to Egypt to be with Mahmoud for a second time, after she left the first time due to having trouble adapting to the stricter Muslim culture. For example, Nicole doesn't like adhering to the way women are expected to dress and questioned why Mahmoud doesn't have to follow the same standards. In this clip, she speaks to her sister-in-law, Fatima -- who moved from China to marry Mahmoud's brother -- and asks her for tips on how she has learned to adjust. Fatima says she needs to learn Arabic faster, but also acknowledges that she hasn't made any friends outside of the family. Nicole notes that in the U.S., it is common to go out and meet people who become like family.

Fatima replies, "Egypt, women no go out too much. You just know family."

Fatima's brother adds, "But big family, no need go outside friends."

When Nicole awkwardly says she has a lot of friends in the United States, Mahmoud uncomfortably laughs.

"I personally would like to make friends here," Nicole tells cameras. It's really important to me. And I'm worried because it's clear to me that all of my problems when I left Egypt the first time, things like my clothes, and the noise and chaos of living with his family, they haven't gone anywhere, they're waiting for me in Egypt. I'm here and so are they."

"I don't think I can feel at home here without immediately trying to address some of our issues because if we just continue to pretend that we're just happy, sitting there with the family drinking tea, nothing ever changes," she continues.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.