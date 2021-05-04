'90 Day Fiancé': Mike and Natalie's Journey to Continue on 'Happily Ever After?' Season 6 (Exclusive)

Mike and Natalie definitely had dramatic ups and downs on this season of 90 Day Fiancé, with Mike calling off their wedding just two hours before the ceremony and three days before Natalie's visa was set to expire. Mike eventually had a change of heart and decided to marry Natalie just hours before her visa was going to expire, though it was more so she can stay in the U.S. legally without having to return to Ukraine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming season will feature 35-year-old Mike and 36-year-old Natalie attempting to settle into married life in Sequim, Washington, though she worries that he isn't really committed. Natalie also fears that Mike's mom is unhappy they got married and is trying to turn Mike against her. Natalie continues to doubt Mike's support as she struggles to adjust to her new life in America.

TLC

ET can also exclusively reveal two more 90 Day Fiancé season 8 fan favorite couples who will be featured on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? -- 28-year-old Brandon and 27-year-old Julia, and 30-year-old Jovi and 26-year-old Yara. Brandon and Julia tied the knot on this season of 90 Day Fiancé, though she is still struggling to deal with Brandon's sometimes overly controlling mother, Betty, and life on the farm in Dinwiddie, Virginia. Julia wants to move out of Brandon's parents' house as quickly as possible, though not surprisingly, Brandon is much more hesitant to leave the only life he's known. Julia's jealousy also rears its head as she forbids him from being friends with a woman from his past.

TLC

As for Yara and Jovi, fans saw them get married in Las Vegas and welcome their adorable baby girl on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé. Their journey will show the two adjusting to becoming parents, with Yara upset that Jovi's job takes him away from her and their baby for months at a time. Meanwhile, Jovi thinks that Yara is too controlling when it comes to the baby and he feels like he's hardly involved. Yara continues to doubt her decision to move from Ukraine to New Orleans, given how much time she and Jovi spend apart.

TLC

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and will also be available for streaming on Discovery+.

Last month, TLC announced the first four couples starring in the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? -- 32-year-old Kalani and 25-year-old Asuelu, 30-year-old Elizabeth and 34-year-old Andrei, 29-year-old Tiffany and 31-year-old Ronald, and 54-year-old Angela and 32-year-old Michael. Watch the dramatic preview below, in which Asuelu's mom demands a divorce after Kalani drops a bombshell.