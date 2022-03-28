'90 Day Fiancé': Mahogany Abruptly Leaves Ben After He Confronts Her About Her Lies

Mahogany and Ben were already on shaky ground after he stood her and her parents up at a breakfast. Ben explained that he stood her up because she didn't respond to his lengthy texts the night before in which he poured out all his feelings about how their relationship was going, and that he didn't know her parents were going to show up unexpectedly. She later left him stranded at a hotel five hours away from the airport and her hometown in Peru. Still, Ben told cameras he wasn't giving up on the relationship. He asked her to meet him where they spent their first full day in Peru together.

"Even after all this, there's still something there, and I want to pursue it," he said.

Ben sent Mahogany flowers to try to win her back 💐 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/fI9F81SK3v — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) March 28, 2022

Mahogany showed up and Ben apologized and said it was "childish" for him to stand her up at breakfast. Mahogany said that that was all she wanted from him so she decided to give him another chance. They then took a walk and Ben said he wanted to tell Mahogany his "truth."

"My truth is that I still love you, and I always will," he told her. "If God has put us together, no one can separate us. No one can."

Mahogany said she was confused, and they ended up making out. Ben said he loved her, though again, she didn't say it back. However, both enjoyed their first kiss.

"Benjamin is a good kisser," 22-year-old Mahogany told cameras. "For his age, he kisses very well."

Meanwhile, 52-year-old Ben noted of the kiss, "That was hot."

"I've never kissed anyone like that," he said. "It was mind-blowing. I feel like that was our first step to really making progress in our relationship and I'm pretty excited about that. But unfortunately, the end of my trip is coming up, so I'm running out of time to try to solidify that connection and to make it real."

On his last day in Peru, the two went to Lima together. Ben decided he wanted to clear the air about the inconsistencies in her online chat with him -- for example, her telling him she's 24 years old when she's actually 22 -- so they could move forward. But the conversation definitely didn't go as planned, as Mahogany got immediately defensive when he said her online pictures didn't look like her and pointed out that she lied about her age. She at first denied she lied, but he had it saved on his phone.

"I don't remember," she said. "I don't know."

When he asked if she was hiding her age from him because of their 30-year age gap, she said she wasn't, and turned the questioning around on him.

"But there were also things you didn't tell me about," she said. "You didn't tell me you didn't get along with your wife. I know there are still things I don't know. Mine was only an age, but yours is perhaps deeper than that. This is crazy."

She then abruptly told him she was sorry, but she had to leave.

"Because the one who is deceiving, using me and playing games here is you," she said. "And now you say that it is me, on the last day."

When Ben tried to explain himself, she dismissed him and said she needed to go. In a preview of next week's episode, he chases after her in her car, and she gets out, clearly frustrated.

"[Mahogany] didn't keep reiterating the lie [about her age]," he said. "It was a one-time lie. Something that I would tell my kids, if you meet a strange, older man online, don't tell him your social security number, don't tell him your address, don't tell him your age. If you do tell them your age, change it up because you don't know if they're going to be a stalker or a crazy person. So, not a problem with me at all. So the age thing to me is us not pursuing the truth together and me like, not following up well. I just did a lot of assuming."

He also addressed some fans criticizing him over their 30-year age difference.

"So I think every case is individual," he said. "It's not about the age to me. I met someone whose heart and whose soul is just so beautiful and someone that I can just connect with on such a different level that I just didn't want to let that go."