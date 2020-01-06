'90 Day Fiancé': Lisa and Usman Marry -- See His Family's Reaction

Lisa and Usman made it down the aisle on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Although 52-year-old Lisa's outburst in front of 30-year-old Usman's older brothers, Faruq and Muhammad, put the wedding in jeopardy, Usman said he could not "deny" Lisa a marriage when she asked him if he still wanted to marry her, and he said he was already thinking about his life in America. The very next morning, it's their wedding day in Nigeria, and Lisa dressed in a white dress made for her by Usman's tailor, though Usman had one suggestion -- that she doesn't skip wearing a bra.

Although the couple is in good spirits during the ceremony, the same can't be said for Usman's family. Muhammad and Faruq were stone-faced during their nuptials, as was their mother, who had previously expressed concerns that Lisa was too old for her son before begrudgingly giving her blessings. Muhammad told TLC cameras he wasn't happy about the marriage because he could see Usman and Lisa still had a lot of problems in their relationship, but that he would pray for them.

Usman's mother said she wasn't feeling well, so she and Muhammad didn't attend the wedding reception. She did, however, tell TLC cameras that she expected Lisa and Usman to have two kids within three years -- which will be difficult given Lisa's age. Meanwhile, Usman was carefree during the reception and had fun dancing with his friends. According to his culture, women are not allowed to dance with the men, so Lisa sat on the side. Still, she was overjoyed to be married to Usman -- who is an entertainer in Nigeria known as "SojaBoy" -- especially when he sang the song he wrote for her.

Usman's close friends also enjoyed the reception, and seemed to change their minds when it came to Lisa and Usman's relationship. One friend bluntly shared that although his initial impression of Lisa was that she was "fat" and too old for Usman, he now felt they will make a "lovely family."

Just one day after the wedding, Lisa tearfully had to say goodbye to Usman as she headed back to Pennsylvania. Lisa said it was the hardest thing she's ever had to do and didn't know how she was going to make it through the months of her waiting for his spousal visa to be approved.

In a preview of Sunday's highly anticipated tell-all special, Lisa is shown once again losing her temper, this time at fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Ed.