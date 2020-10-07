'90 Day Fiancé': Larissa Meets Up With Her Ex Eric (Exclusive)

Looks like 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa is asking her ex-boyfriend, Eric, for another chance.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Larissa meets up with Eric at a restaurant and calls it a "date." Previously this season, she said that she broke up with Eric -- whom she began dating after her split from her ex-husband, Colt -- because he was "cheap," and that he was no longer interested in sex with her toward the end of their relationship.

Still, she says she is "hopeful" about their date and admits when she sees him that she's been feeling lonely. Larissa tells TLC cameras that out of all her exes, she cares the most for Eric -- much more than she ever felt for Colt.

"I was always in love with Eric when we were dating," she says.

Larissa goes on to say that she thought he didn't "admire" her anymore, but she misses being in a relationship with him.

"Eric isn't perfect, but he always tried to help me out when we were together," she explains. "And he doesn't judge me for anything that I did in my life."

90 Day Fiancé : Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Judging from a preview of this season, Eric and Larissa continue their at times volatile relationship in upcoming episodes of the hit spinoff. At one point, Larissa asks Eric if he's going to call the cops on her, but he's also shown being there for her as she undergoes more plastic surgery.

ET spoke with Larissa last month, and she compared Colt and Eric.

"Between Eric and Colt, I pick Eric, of course," she said. "Well, Eric is a Ferrari, and Colt is a Honda from 1980."

"Eric and I, we are very complicated because we have kind of the same personality," she also shared. "We always make up, then break up, so it's very complicated. ... Sometimes I just can't deal with him, he can't deal with him, and we just blow [up]. But different from Colt in that it's not that fight that leads to arrests or something bad, you know? This is the good thing about Eric and I ... we never end up in very bad situations. But yes, we have arguments and we have a lot of drama."

