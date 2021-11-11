'90 Day Fiancé': Kenny's Kids Are Opposed to Him Adopting a Child With Armando (Exclusive)

Kenny's kids are not OK with him adopting a child with his soon-to-be husband, Armando. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Kenny tells his four children -- who have come to Mexico to see him and Armando get married -- the life-changing news and doesn't get the support he thought he would.

Kenny tearfully tells his children that his main goal in life was always to be a father and that when he realized he was gay, he thought that could never happen for him. Kenny, 58, ended up having kids with their mom though in vitro fertilization. He then tells them that aside from legally adopting Armando's young daughter, Hannah, the two visited orphanages in Mexico and want to adopt another baby. His kids ask him why he would want to adopt another child given that he already has four kids and Hannah.

"I have a future husband that may want it," he replies. "And remember, Armando's 32. Maybe all of his dreams aren't fulfilled either yet."

One of Kenny's daughters tearfully admits to him that she's "shocked." Another one of his daughters agrees, and says he's going to "forget" about the kids he already has as well as his grandchildren.

"I feel like you have four kids here in the United States, and then you're gonna raise another family, and be so wrapped up with that," one daughter says. "I don't think you can keep up with everything."

"Like, is he gonna come and see everyone or are we going to come to Mexico, like, all the time?" she adds. "Like, it's not going to work out like that."

