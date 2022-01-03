'90 Day Fiancé': Johnny's Friends Make Fun of Ella's Weight

90 Day Fiancé newcomers Ella and Johnny share an obvious connection, but their cultural differences threaten to be too difficult to overcome. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Johnny prepared to leave China to meet Ella in Idaho for the first time and to stay with her for three months, and explained why he's risking so much for love.

Ella, who grew up and still works on a ranch, is obsessed with Asian culture and met Johnny on a dating website for Asian men and white women. During last week's episode, she shared her excitement about meeting Johnny and anticipated getting engaged and becoming a stepmom to his young son, Stony. However, Ella, who has struggled with insecurities about her weight since childhood, worried that he wouldn't like the way she looked in person -- even though she said they've video chatted naked. On Sunday's episode, Johnny visited a doctor in China to get herbs for Ella that the doctor said could help her to lose weight. The doctor remarked that it's American culture to eat large portions.

"In general I think Chinese girls are much more smaller than American," Johnny said. "But I always attracted by American women because I think they are very independent and they are very sexy. So I'm very excited to visit Ella in Idaho but I think it's gonna be totally different from my current life. I'm most nervous about ranch work and her family ranch but I hope I become a redneck cowboy. Like, 'yee-haw.'"

Johnny, who's giving up a thriving career in electrical car manufacturing for a chance with Ella, was enthusiastic about cooking her healthier meals and supporting her. While out with his friends, Johnny lovingly talked about Ella and how they had "a sparkle." However, his friends questioned his decision to go to the U.S. and cruelly made fun of Ella's weight. One friend said Ella would suffocate him while having sex. Johnny defended her and noted that his friend wasn't slim either. His friends also said it didn't make sense for him to quit his job given that his career was taking off and that he was flying to the U.S. in the middle of a pandemic.

"We Asian, Chinese men need to be gentlemen," he said of being the one to fly to her and having to quarantine for two weeks in Singapore by himself. "We have to take the first step. Ella has gotten me through my darkest days. I have been divorced for a long time and have been lonely. I won't try to find someone else."

"I'm nervous about that risk too but I'm close to 35," he also told cameras. "And I really want my second marriage and I want to propose to Ella on the trip so I choose to face the very high risk."

Meanwhile, it's clear Ella is enamored with Johnny as well. She's shown waking up early just to FaceTime him in a Naruto wig, which is his favorite anime.

Later, they get into a serious discussion, and Ella admitted to him that she was worried that he won't be able to adjust to life on a ranch. Johnny said he was willing to try his best, which Ella loved. But Johnny said it was also going to be difficult for him to leave his son since it was going to be extremely hard to get a flight back to China during the pandemic if Stony needed him. Ella got emotional and said she understood the serious risks Johnny was taking.

"I think it's gonna work, and we're gonna do our best," she said, wiping away tears. "You just make me smile every day, and I want that for real."

"I know that Johnny is risking a lot to come over here to be with me, and sometimes I really worry that he might decide that I'm not worth all the sacrifice," she added to cameras. "And that is really terrifying to me, because I definitely have put a lot of my eggs in this one basket."