'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Proposes to Jasmine With a $270 Engagement Ring

During the episode, Jasmine went after Gino after he walked out on her in anger due to her berating him over past emails he sent his ex. Jasmine said that even though Gino deserved the way she was treating him after the drama with his ex-girlfriend, she knew he was "in pain" and it made her feel miserable. The couple ended up having a breakthrough when Jasmine broke down in tears and recalled the two wanting to be together so badly when they were still only connecting online. She said she didn't want to give up on him after a "stupid situation."

"I love you," she emotionally told him. "Like, a lot. I don't want to lose you. I need you."

She also told cameras, "It's not that I justify what Gino did but he has become my best friend, my support system, and I love him from bullhead to toe just the way he is. We're creepy sometimes but I also know the sweet, intelligent version of Gino and if that is not love, call it whatever you want, but I'm not giving up on our relationship. I'm not."

Jasmine apologized to Gino for how she'd been treating him and said she forgave him for sending her topless photos to his ex. Gino once again apologized for his actions.

"So no more crazy exes, no more nothing," Jasmine told him. "Just you and me. ... And you don't want me as an ex, trust me. I'm just kidding."

Gino also got emotional while talking to cameras, breaking down in tears while expressing that he was grateful Jasmine gave him another chance. Gino had already bought Jasmine's engagement ring for $270 in a previous episode, and decided to propose during their getaway together.

"In my heart I know she's the one for me and I hope she feels the same way as I do," he said.

Gino got down on one knee in the rain and popped the question.

"You make me feel very loved," he told her. "I've never felt so loved before like you love me, and you make me the happiest man."

Jasmine said yes and acknowledged that even though they were close to breaking up, love wasn't "logical" and she was in love with Gino. However, she awkwardly admitted to Gino she didn't love the engagement ring. Gino didn't admit it wasn't a real diamond and told her that he just picked the best ring in the store.

"It screams Gino, that's why I love this ring," Jasmine replied.

Meanwhile, Gino couldn't be happier.

"Jasmine and I have been through a lot of craziness in the last 10 months but here we are and she said yes and she's like one in a billion -- trillion -- so I'm the luckiest man, you know?" he said. "I know there's still a lot of work to do to bring Jasmine over to the U.S.A. but this is the first step in a long road and I'm glad we are on that path together."

When ET spoke to Jasmine last month about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, she talked about why she decided to accept Gino's sugar daddy past.

"I cannot judge Gino for what he did in his past relationships," she said. "I do believe that so far, you can see in the show that he has shown me that he's a good person, that he's so into me. I mean, this man has not run away from me after showing my super crazy and wild side."

"Even if he did it, I don't see a sick man, like a pervert abusing women, anything like that," she continued. "If he did it, it's just out of loneliness and wanting company. And I know back in the United States, before he lost his job, he was a very busy man, was working all the time, and maybe, I don't know, he didn't have the time to go and meet girls and he relied on this website. I don't truly know, but I believe that Gino is overall a good man and he would never disrespect a woman."