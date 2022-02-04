'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Admits to Jasmine He Was on a Sugar Daddy Site (Exclusive)

Gino reveals shocking news to Jasmine in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. In the clip, Gino admits that he was previously on a sugar daddy/sugar baby website and paid women to go on dates with him.

During last Sunday's episode, Jasmine told Gino that one of his exes reached out to her on social media and claimed that he sent her naked pictures of her. In this clip, a tearful Jasmine packs her things during what was supposed to be a romantic getaway for them as she mumbles, "f**king sugar baby." Gino admits to cameras that he indeed used to pay women for dates.

"Before I met Jasmine, I was like, looking for a long-term relationship, but typical dating sites, they were not working for me," he explains. "So, I wanted to try something different."

When asked by a producer if he paid girls to go on dates, he replies, "A couple of times, but it was dinner dates."

When specifically asked if he just paid for dinner or if he paid the women, he says, "I paid them. The couple of dinner dates that I went on, I kind of realized that this wasn't a very good way for me to find true love. But clearly, Jasmine has the wrong impression of me from those texts."

Jasmine then angrily tells Gino, "I'm sorry, I'm not a sugar baby. I prefer to have three, four, five, six, seven jobs. I can accept poverty but this is depressing because men like you take advantage of women that need it. This is the last time you will see me in your god**mn f**king life."

When Gino tells her that if she can't talk "peacefully" she can go, Jasmine curses him out.

"I hate you," she emotionally tells him. "You f**king liar. I hate you because you broke my f**king heart. But this will just make me stronger. And I will find true love. Because it might seem like it doesn't, but at the end, the good ones always succeed. Believe it or not. My time will come."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET recently spoke to Jasmine, and it's clear she no longer judges Gino so harshly for being on a sugar daddy website.

"We all have a past," she told ET of fans uncovering his sugar daddy dating past ahead of Sunday's episode. "And I cannot judge Gino for what he did in his past relationships. I do believe that so far, you can see in the show that he has shown me that he's a good person, that he's so into me. I mean, this man has not run away from me after showing my super crazy and wild side."

"Even if he did it, I don't see a sick man, like a pervert abusing women, anything like that," she continued. "If he did it, it's just out of loneliness and wanting company. And I know back in the United States, before he lost his job, he was a very busy man, was working all the time, and maybe, I don't know, he didn't have the time to go and meet girls and he relied on this website. I don't truly know, but I believe that Gino is overall a good man and he would never disrespect a woman."