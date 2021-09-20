'90 Day Fiancé': Evelin Reveals the Only Reason She Secretly Married Corey

There doesn't seem to be a whole lot of love between 90 Day Fiancé's Evelin and Corey. After Evelin shockingly revealed the two secretly got married a year ago to her disappointed sisters, she further explained the only reason she went through with it on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The relationship between Evelin and Corey has been strained ever since they took "a break," and Corey traveled to Peru and ended up meeting and dating a woman named Jenny. Though Corey eventually went back to Ecuador and reconciled with Evelin and they're now planning a wedding, it's clear Evelin isn't excited for it. As she tried on wedding dresses with her sisters on Sunday's episode, she revealed that if she didn't marry Corey, he couldn't stay in Ecuador and would have to go back to the United States.

"I don't think I was ready to marry Corey, but, Corey's visa was expiring, and we were in a good time of our relationship," she told a producer off-camera when asked about it. "With no other way to stay here in the country with me, I agreed to marry him."

Footage was shown of the two exchanging wedding vows in a courthouse in 2019, in which Evelin wore jeans and said exchanging vows was "cheesy."

"It was mostly a last-minute decision," she admitted. "And after Corey and I got married, I got all these mixed emotions. Like, what did I do? Like, did I think this through? And I just got really emotional and started crying. I didn't want Corey to feel about it, but I couldn't stop myself. I cry."

Evelin then told her sisters that she felt if anything went wrong, she could divorce him quietly and nobody would have to know about their marriage, even though nobody in her family believes in divorce. She said she didn't tell a single person about the wedding before her big revelation to her sisters, and that she asked Corey not to as well.

But Corey was then ambushed when Lesly and Lipsy asked for an outing with him, and they showed their hostility towards him by tricking him into eating soup made out of a bull's penis. When Corey asked Lipsy if she had a problem with him, she replied that she had "a lot of problems" with him and confronted him about seeing Jenny. Corey told Evelin and her sisters that this was an issue that should only be between him and Evelin, though they all disagreed.

"OK, look. I went to Peru. I met a girl. And, um, it was a time of my life where I had a very broken heart," he said. "I was still trying to get over Evelin, 'cause I assumed that we were done. I don't think Evelin told you the full truth, to be honest with you. I don't think she did."

But he was shocked when Lipsy informed him that Evelin had in fact told them that they're already married. Lipsy also bluntly told him that although Evelin had asked him for space, because he was legally married to her, she considered that cheating.

"I was heartbroken," he said, asking for forgiveness and saying that it wouldn't happen again. "I really was. I wasn't going on a hunt for women."

But Corey told cameras that he hasn't fully been honest with Evelin about Jenny.

"I'm a part of this family now. And I really want to have Evelin's sisters' blessings, because it's really important to me," he said. "But, I'm kinda freaking out right now, because Evelin's sisters are pissed and they don't know the half of it."

"It's weighing on me that Evelin doesn't know the full truth about what happened with me and Jenny in Peru," he continued. "And I do know I need to tell her. I want to tell her. I'm just... I'm just really afraid of how she's gonna take it."

