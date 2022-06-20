'90 Day Fiancé': Emily Buys Her Own Engagement Ring Without Telling Kobe

Emily doesn't have confidence in Kobe's wedding ring shopping ability. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily tried on wedding dresses and revealed she actually already bought her own engagement ring without telling her fiancé.

Emily's parents haven't totally been behind Emily and Kobe getting married since the couple isn't financially stable and have been arguing since they all live together. On Sunday's episode, Emily's mom, Lisa, told cameras she was anxious about the wedding because she felt Emily still had "some growing up to do" but that Emily always just does whatever she wants. While trying on wedding dresses, Emily noted that she still had the ring Kobe proposed to her with, which he bought off the street in China where they met, but she wanted "a nice ring."

"It's not just about the ring, I just want a ring," she told her family when Lisa told her a wedding shouldn't be about her wedding ring. "I'm hinting at him to go look at rings ... or telling him."

Emily said she didn't feel she was "high-maintenance," but rather, she knows what she likes and doesn't want anything less than that. Later, to the shock of her family, Emily revealed she already bought herself a one-carat engagement ring with her own money and brought it out to show them.

"I, like, have to wear this ring forever, so I, like, want it to be something that I love," she told cameras. "It's not like I don't have faith in Kobe but I also don't want to put that much pressure on him. So, in my eyes, if he can't afford it, if he can't get one, then I'll buy myself one."

Emily told her family it was a "back-up ring," and that she would "suck it up" if Kobe ended up buying her a ring she didn't like as much. But clearly her family wasn't supportive of the decision and noted that it didn't make any financial sense given how tight a budget she and Kobe were on and that Emily just wanted "control." In a preview of next week's episode, it appears Emily's move backfired on her as Kobe is seen ring shopping and noting that he's spending a quarter of the money he brought to America on it. When Kobe presents the ring to her in a champagne glass, Emily notes, "I'm feeling really guilty now that I bought my own ring."

In a previous episode this season, Kobe said Emily was a lot more controlling than she was in China and didn't know how to deal with her talking to him in a certain way that is not common in his home country of Cameroon.

"Emily's talking to me as if she's controlling or commanding me like she's my boss, I don't even know why she was there, you know?" he told cameras, frustrated when Emily nagged at him in front of her mother. "Sometimes I just feel like she is just trying to make her family know that she is control of me but I'm losing my patience."

"I love her and I know she loves me and I want to marry her, but, there are times like, she doesn't want to consider me, which, if we have to get married, man, she has to listen to me," he added. "Because I doubt if she keeps going like this, this thing of a marriage is even going to work."

ET spoke with Emily and Kobe about their journey on this season of 90 Day Fiancé and how he's been adjusting to life in Kansas. Watch the video below for more.