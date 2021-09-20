'90 Day Fiancé': Ellie Emotionally Reunites With Victor After Category 5 Hurricane

Ellie and Victor were finally reunited on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, after Ellie worried that he didn't survive a category five hurricane that hit his Colombian island, Providencia.

When the hurricane hit, Ellie was in the process of leaving behind her successful pizza business and all her friends in Seattle to be with Victor after meeting him while she was vacationing in Providencia. Although he cheated on her while they were dating long-distance, all of that was forgotten as Ellie worried for Victor's safety. Ellie traveled to Colombia, but she wasn't sure what to expect.

"The fact that I came down here on a wing and a prayer, and I'm gonna be able to get on that boat tomorrow [to Providencia], and hopefully find Victor, makes it all worthwhile," she told cameras. "I cannot imagine what it's been like for him surviving this trauma of the hurricane. I have no idea how Victor's been living. Does he have water? Does he have shelter? Does he have food? I don't know. He just went through one of the most traumatic things imaginable... Maybe it changed him. So, I don't know. Everything's kind of unknown at this point. If I take this journey and I can't find him, I'm gonna be really heartbroken, you know? And this might be my only chance."

However, she got a surprise phone call from Victor that had her gasping in shock. Victor said he was at the airport and she rushed to pick him up. She also explained why this second chance with Victor meant so much to her. Ellie has already suffered a number of tragedies in her life, including her first husband suddenly dying after he accidentally overdosed on a prescription painkiller. She also shared on Sunday's episode that both her parents are dead.

"Everybody has hardships in their lives, for sure," she said. "But, you know, most of the people I know, that are my age, haven't experienced as much death and loss that I have. My husband passed away suddenly. My mom passed away suddenly. My dad passed away from cancer, pretty quickly. So, I haven't always got second chances with people. I'm in disbelief right now. Right now, I'm not thinking about any of the stuff that's happened in the past like the affair. We'll have to work some of those issues out, but, I feel like I'm getting a second chance with Victor. I honestly didn't think I would ever see him again."

Ellie and Victor finally reunited, emotionally hugging and kissing.

"It was horrible, babes," Victor said. "It was very horrible. I'm here, I love you."

He also told cameras, "I really thought she didn't gonna come down after the hurricane. When I saw her, I had hopes to be happy again. To get a kiss from someone again, after I almost die."

Victor said that during the hurricane, he and his mom, sister and her two kids all huddled under the sink of his sister's house. Their actions saved their lives.

"Surviving a category five hurricane, I wouldn't wish anyone to pass through that," he said. "But it was a moment that I'll never forget in my life. I thought it was the end."

Victor was able to hitch a ride to San Andres on a relief plane flying to and from Providencia. Supplies were brought to the island and evacuees were brought off the island. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/6jvA8R56aI — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) September 20, 2021

The couple noted that eight months apart, a pandemic and a hurricane couldn't stop their relationship.

"It feels so good to be with Victor," Ellie said. "I don't want to overwhelm him with a bunch of questions, because I know he went through a ton of stuff. But, I know we're gonna have to face the truth that our future is completely unknown right now."

ET recently spoke to Ellie about her 90 Day Fiancé journey, and she talked about taking a leap of faith by moving to Providencia to be with Victor even though he was unfaithful to her.

"It was definitely hard to trust him, but I really do feel like he was very sorry about it," she said. "And, I don't know, it was such a crazy time. It was after COVID, nobody really knew what was in store for the world, for anything. Not giving him an excuse, but I can understand where you're at in that because we all went through the same thing in different capacities of just wondering, what's next? What are we going to do? How long is this going to last? And since then, I haven't had any reason to not trust him. When we're together, it's not like he's trying to sneak away from me and he's always just, 'Oh, I just want to hang out with you.'"