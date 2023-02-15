'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Explains How She Fell in Love With Oussama, Who's 43 Years Younger (Exclusive)

Debbie is sharing how her unlikely romance with Oussama, who's 24 years old and lives in Morocco, began. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, 67-year-old Debbie, who's from Georgia, says they met on social media and were brought together by their love of art.

Debbie -- a single mom to two adult children -- has a history of unsuccessful relationships, although she's finally letting love back into her life after swearing off men for over a decade. Debbie is a jewelry maker, painter and an antiques collector, and says Oussama first messaged her to compliment her on her artwork. He continued to message her until he became what Debbie describes as "a tree that takes root in your heart." She says the two had a lot in common despite their age difference and that he won her over with his poetry and artwork.

"I just wanted to be with someone that says, 'Hey, I get you Debbie,'" she explains.

After six months of talking, she flew to Morocco to visit Oussama.

"I knew Oussama was younger, but I didn't know how much younger until we met in person," she admits. "At first I said, 'Look, Oussama, I just can't do this. You're too young.' But he made me see that it wasn't about the age and circumstances, it was about a deeper level of connectivity and us being a team."

"He's 24 years old, but I love him!" she adds.

Although Debbie has only been to Morocco twice, she says that after three years, Oussama asked her to come to Morocco and be his wife. An excited Debbie shares, "So now I'm fixing to move to Morocco in two weeks."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.