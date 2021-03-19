'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie and Colt Reveal Her Past Relationship With a Celebrity (Exclusive)

In an episode of 90 Day Bares All that aired in February, fans were shocked when Debbie revealed she was once a go-go dancer at Whiskey a Go Go in West Hollywood, California, and that she "had a lot of one night stands," including one with the Marlboro Man. Debbie and Colt revealed to ET's Melicia Johnson that the Marlboro Man isn't actually the only famous relationship she's had. She once had a thing with basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain.

"I used to talk to Wilt Chamberlain on the phone," she says, sharing that the two exchanged phone numbers after she asked him for his autograph at a basketball game. "He wanted me to come over to his house, but I never quite got there and we would talk on the phone. He would call me and one time, before the playoffs ... it was between the Knicks and the Bucks ... and I was talking to Wilt Chamberlain the whole time. It was interesting, it was fun. I enjoyed it."

But she insisted that the two never took their relationship to the next level, referencing his famous claim that he'd slept with 20,000 women.

"But I never became one of his 100 women," she says with a laugh. "No, he says he had 100 women, I was not one of them."

"I think people think of me as a lonely old b**ch," she adds about her reputation on 90 Day Fiancé. "I don't think people really realized I had a life before [Colt]. And it was the '50s and '60s, which was a fantastic time to be a young lady. ... I know how to have fun. I know how to have a good time. I still do."

Meanwhile, Colt cracks, "I learned my ways from somewhere."

Debbie is currently single and said she would be open to cameras filming her dating life. As for Colt, he shared that he's taking his time before rushing into another relationship like he's done in the past. He also said he still loves his friend, Vanessa -- with whom he's had a friends-with-benefits relationship -- even though she's been hesitant to give him a chance when it comes to getting into a real relationship with him.

"You know, I love Vanessa. She's a part of my life," he notes. "She's my best friend, you know, and we'll see what happens with that. Vanessa, I don't know what it is about her, but we've connected in the past years, we've come in and out of each other's lives, but we just always seem to find each other again."

Later, the two commented on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé, including fans comparing Debbie to cast member Brandon's sometimes overbearing mom, Betty. Debbie is clearly not a fan of Betty -- noting that fans say Betty is "a lot worse than [she] ever was" -- and gave her advice to her.

"Back off," she says she would tell Betty, adding that she would tell Brandon and his fiancée, Julia, to "get the heck away from her" and not leave a forwarding address. "Get a hobby. People used to tell me that but it's totally different circumstances. I never involve myself. ... I would just tell her to back off and let them live their lives."

Though Colt couldn't help but take a crack at the similarities.

"Do as she says, not as she did," he jokes, referring to his exes having issues with Debbie.

As or the season finale of Love Games, Colt said viewers can expect "a lot of surprises."

"If you're a fan of Love Games, even if you're not ... it's definitely the best of the best," he says.

The season finale of Love Games drops March 22 on Discovery+.