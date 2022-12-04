'90 Day Fiancé': David Finally Reveals Why He Broke Up With Lana

90 Day Diaries' episode on Monday featured an update on one of 90 Day Fiancé's most controversial stars, David. The 62-year-old Las Vegas native explained why he and Lana didn't go through with their engagement after he memorably proposed to her at the airport in 2019.

Throughout his 90 Day Fiancé journey, David's friends -- and even a private investigator he hired from Ukraine -- doubted that his online girlfriend, 28-year-old Lana, even existed. Despite talking through a website that David paid for for seven years, she had ghosted him four times when he came to Ukraine to meet with her and also gave him a fake address. She shockingly showed up to meet him on his fifth visit to Ukraine, though their in-person interactions were awkward to say the least.

Still, David was clearly smitten with Lana, despite the private investigator he fired telling him that she was on multiple dating sites and that it wasn't uncommon for American men to be scammed while trying to connect with Ukrainian women. He later proposed to Lana and she said yes, though during the tell-all special, he was vague about where their relationship stood. David said that they were "not together" but were still engaged. He also said that she told him that she wanted "a simple life" with him with a "white picket fence" and "traveling around in an RV."

During Monday's episode, David did in fact go on a RV trip, but with his close friend, Jim, and one of his beloved cats. David recalled his relationship with Lana and shared why they broke up.

"She thought that, 'Well, now that we're engaged, now you can help me do the things that you promised,' like, get her some English lessons, actually move her into an apartment," he said. "But part of my conditions for doing that was to get her off the [dating] website and she didn't get off the websites, so I didn't offer any of those bonuses, so four months into our engagement, we just stopped communicating."

David said that now that he was retired from his job as a computer programmer, he wanted to explore the possibility of living in a luxury motorcoach and travel around the country. He was still looking for love on international dating sites and was chatting with a woman named Olga from Ukraine, though she's wasn't the only woman he was talking to.

"When you're doing this international thing, you've got to have multiple irons in the fire," he told Jim. "So if this doesn't work then it's like, next, you know? It sounds like crazy guys who do this, but, girls can do it too."

"If I was dating women here, would I be dating five or six women at the same time? Oh, of course not," he added to cameras. "But when you're talking online, you have to."

When David got back from his RV trip, he said that Olga had messaged him and he was planning to travel to go see her.

"She wrote me an email and I got online to talk to her and said, hey, let's start planning a meetup and go out there and see her, and if things don't work out, then I've got plenty of others to see out there too,'" he told cameras.

During the tell-all that aired in June 2020, David's castmates were incredulous when he shared that although he and Lana were still engaged, she was still on dating websites. When questioned about it given that she was no longer single, David said that Lana had trouble using an iPhone because of her nails, so she couldn't get off the dating sites. He also said that the men she chatted with were her only friends, and that she used the sites as an "escape" from her life in Kiev.

During the tell-all, David also said that back in the '90s, before the dating websites, he used to receive catalogs in the mail with pictures of Ukrainian women and if he liked any of them, he could invite them to a "social" and travel to Ukraine to meet them. David said he'd been to Ukraine over 20 times to meet women, and estimated that he's talked to over 1,000 women. He said he'd spent $300,000 to a quarter of a million dollars in total over the years but didn't regret it, calling it an "amazing adventure."