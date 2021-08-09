'90 Day Fiancé': Asuelu Wants to Move Back to Samoa After Kalani's Mom Drops a Bombshell

90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu has had enough of living in America. After a shocking altercation with both his sister and mom that had him physically kicking them out of the family gathering, as well as dealing with constant money issues, Asuelu said he wanted to go back to Samoa.

Asuelu and Kalani have been living with Kalani's parents in order to save money and Kalani's mom, Lisa, also helps them with babysitting their two young sons, Oliver and Kennedy. But on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Lisa told them that she has decided to sell the house in order to be closer to Kalani's dad, Low, who works in another state. Not surprisingly, this is worrisome to Kalani and Asuelu, who now have to find another place to live.

"It's just really hard," a dejected Asuelu said, also noting that he was upset that his mom and sister accused him of forgetting his Samoan roots during their arguments. "Lots of things that are going through my mind, I don't know if I can handle at the same time."

"I'm really lost in my brain and my mind because I really feel hurt about what happened with my family last night," he told cameras. "And it really sucks that Lisa and Low kick us out of the house. It's just a tough situation."

Kalani added, "We're not really in the position to be able to get our own place. Like, we don't really have the money, we're not really that stable in our relationship and my parents do so much for the kids right now. So this is just horrible timing and I feel like I'm just putting on a brave face for my mom."

Later, Asuelu spent time with his friend, Tui, who also hails from Samoa, and confided to him about his struggles. Tui noted that in Samoa, family is everything, and that despite Asuelu's struggles with his mom, she was still his mom at the end of the day. Asuelu fought back tears as he explained that he didn't have the money that his mom and sister wanted from him, and that he wished they would realize that their actions are causing him to "suffer." Tui suggested that Asuelu take Kalani and his kids to Samoa, and Asuelu said he had actually been thinking about building his own house in Samoa.

"Everything in America, it's always money," he noted. "But what about Samoa? No money. You can go plant your own food, near your own land. You live free, you have no bills to pay. But here, if you don't pay your bills, you live in the street."

Not surprisingly, Kalani is not into the idea when he brings it up to her.

"I'd be away from my home, my family," she told him. "I don't feel comfortable."

Asuelu told her it that it wasn't fair that he's sacrificed so much for their marriage, and that he wanted Kalani to learn "how to be a real Samoan girl."

Kalani shot back, "I don't agree with saying 'a real Samoan girl,' because I am a real Samoan girl regardless of all the other parameters the other people put around me. I am a real Samoan. My dad is a Samoan, I am a Samoan. That is Biblical."

Kalani said that she would be open to visit Samoa for a month or two, but was against moving there.

"This has been a really difficult year for us, and every time we make progress, something happens that just makes me realize that we're completely different people," she told cameras.

Asuelu was not happy with Kalani's version of compromising and told her that she didn't know how to respect and follow the Samoan way.

"You need to make some changes because I'm a Samoan man, you half Samoan, and our family, Samoa family," he said.

But Kalani again disagreed.

"Your wife is American, your kids are American, and if you still want to be a part of our lives, then you need to adapt to life here," she told him. "You can't still act like you're living on the island."