'90 Day Fiancé': Asuelu Physically Kicks His Mom and Sister Out of His and Kalani's House

Lesina and Tammy haven't gotten along with Kalani given their previous arguments about money. Lesina and Tammy have insisted that Asuelu provide for their mom and family back home in Samoa, but Kalani has noted that he can barely provide for their own two young sons. Although Tammy threatened to beat up both Kalani and her sister, Kolini, at last season's tell-all -- after Kolini stood up for Kalani -- the families were civil enough to meet before Lesina headed back to Samoa. Asuelu did meet with Tammy and Lesina beforehand to tell them to be on their best behavior, and to not act like "animals."

But the meeting was predictably awkward, with Tammy not greeting Kalani in her own house. Tammy also continuously took jabs at the money situation, continuously telling her mom that Asuelu and Kalani had a big house -- though the house actually belongs to Kalani's parents and the couple and their kids are just living there to save money.

"Hello, how much was your house?" It didn't take Tammy 5 seconds to start something. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/VmrCK8tVUc — Marissa ✪ (@TheNotoriousMBG) August 2, 2021

Later, over dinner, Lesina once again insisted that she needed money from Asuelu. When Asuelu and Kalani said that if they did give her money, they wanted to make sure it was going to her and she wouldn't give it away to the church like she has done before, Tammy again butted in and told them it was not for them to question what Lesina did with the money.

Kalani and Asuelu don’t help Kalani’s parents with any finances, and Lisa is fine with that. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/CO97oF5Lhe — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 2, 2021

But things took a turn for the worse when, after a fun gift exchange, Asuelu gave Kalani a baby blanket, noting that he wanted to have more kids -- even after Kalani had previously told him that she wanted to wait. A shocked Kalani was not happy and asked him why he was doing this in front of his family.

"We just talked about it, that this is something between us that's very private and it's not something that you talk about in front of other people," she told him. "I gave you my answer and I don't want to keep being pressured into having a baby. I don't want him to keep pressuring me into doing something that I don't want to do."

Lesina and Tammy immediately stood up for Asuelu, with Lesina noting that she herself has nine kids because in Samoa, women listen to their husband.

"You should think about my brother," Tammy also told her. "He wants to have a big family."

Kalani wasn't convinced.

"My whole life's purpose isn't just to pop out a thousand children," she told cameras. "It pisses me off. And the most hypocritical thing of all is that Tammy only has two kids. So why are we not bugging little Tam-Tam about putting some kids in her uterus instead of talking to me about it?"

At this point, Kolini interjected and said that it was Kalani's body so she could do what she wanted, to which Tammy replied, "Don't talk to my mother like that." Lesina then told Asuelu that if Kalani didn't want to have another baby, he needed to find another wife in Samoa.

"There's a lot of women in Samoa," Tammy added. "You will find one that will give you whatever that you want."

Asuelu said that that was "ridiculous" and began shouting at Tammy that he warned her to "be on good behavior." Lesina then yelled at Asuelu to "shut up."

"If you're not agree with what I'm saying, shut up!" she shouted. "Why you telling me you need another baby? We are trying to help you!"

When Kolini said that they needed to stop yelling, Tammy got up from her seat and started arguing with her. At this point, Asuelu tackled Tammy and physically dragged her out of the house. Kalani, who was crying at this point, told them to please get out of her house as Lesina yelled at Asuelu to not touch her or Tammy. Asuelu said he would no longer bring his kids to visit her as Lesina told him, "We don't like you anymore!"

ET spoke to Kalani and Asuelu in February, and she talked about where she stood with her in-laws.

"I don't have a relationship with them, so, he does the talking or whatever he wants to do with them and I just kind of sit on the wayside," Kalani said. "It is what it is, let's just say that."

