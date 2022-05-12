'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela and Biniyam Get a Harsh Reality Check in the U.S. (Exclusive)

The reality of life in America is hitting Ariela and Biniyam hard in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé. In the clip, Ariela and Biniyam arrive at their new apartment in New York that her parents got for them, but are surprised when they hear that they're going to have to start paying the bills sooner rather than later.

Ariela and Biniyam and their son, Avi, moved from Ethiopia -- Biniyam's home country -- which wasn't without drama. Although Biniyam is excited to be in America, real life hits them when Ariela's mom, Janice, says they need to talk about when Ariela and Biniyam will start taking care of their monthly expenses. She says she expects them to start paying within two to three months.

"You have to work out a plan for your own sustainability, to lead a life you want to lead," Ariela's dad says. "We definitely want to help."

Ariela says that if it were up to her, she would've chosen a cheaper apartment, even though this one is extremely close to her parents.

"This is a big stress on us right away, getting the two-bedroom, the expensive apartment, the expensive place and with the expensive cable and everything and then telling us, 'Oh, by the way, you have to pay for all of it so get a job really fast,'" she tells her parents. "I mean, we have no idea what the future holds."

She tells cameras that while she is grateful to her parents for covering the apartment's initial cost and the first month's rent, she doesn't feel it's realistic for her and Biniyam to start paying for it right away. Biniyam also can't work for the first 90 days in America.

"Bini and I have only a few thousand dollars to last us in the U.S.," she notes. "The immigration process is expensive and, you know, we moved countries. It's day one and we already have to face this financial stress."

"Bini and I had the expectation that when we get to America, everything would be different and new and exciting, and it would be a chance to work on our relationship, spend time as a family and start over again," she continues. "But, I think neither of us really know long-term how we're going to provide for the family. And it's really scary, like, what if this doesn't work out?"

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

