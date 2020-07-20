'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Says There's 'Not Going to Be a Wedding' With Michael

Angela's infamous temper got the best of her yet again on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, when she exploded at her fiancé, Michael, and threatened to call off their planned wedding.

Angela, 54, was in Nigeria to marry 31-year-old Michael, after he finally convinced her to tie the knot in his home country to improve their chances of getting his visa approved to come to America, after he was previously denied. Although Angela was wary of leaving her mom -- who's not in a good health -- back in Georgia, she ultimately agreed.

Angela was clearly stressed on Sunday's episode over having to plan the wedding in just a few weeks, though she and Michael did have a heartwarming moment when he got excited over the suit she bought him for their wedding.

However, things took a big turn when Michael decided to take her to meet his friend, Dawa, who's from the United States but now lives in Nigeria. Dawa and three other women originally from America were shown in a previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé, when they got real with Michael over some of the harsher realities of living in the United States and also told him that he would not be able to have a child with Angela given her age.

Angela stressed to Michael that there was no way he could convince her to move to Nigeria, since her family in Georgia depends on her.

"You know, not only that, I'm an American woman," she told him. "I can't give up hot water, electricity. I'm spoiled. I can't live like that. It's not a bad country if you're raised here. I haven't been raised here. I just, like -- I love America, Michael."

When Angela and Michael eventually arrived at the restaurant to meet Dawa, Angela got incensed that it was three women waiting for them instead. Angela awkwardly shook their hands and abruptly left. She was also irate that Michael thought it was a good idea to bring other people to tell her about life in America, when she already lives there.

"That's a wrap, Michael," she told him, before telling him that their wedding was off. "I'm done."

Once they got in the car, Angela's anger ratcheted, even though Michael told her that the plan was to meet his male friend Dawa, and not just the three women.

"You go to hell," she told him. "They can't tell me what goes on and how my life is in America. Where was the guy at? .... You never told me they were f**king women. You know how I am about f**king women, Michael. You went out, hung out. Do you think I want you sitting with three women at a f**king table in person without me?"

"I'm not a stupid woman, and if I'm a fricking stupid woman, you don't need to be marrying me 'cause who wants to marry a stupid b**ch?" she continued. "I know I'm not, but if you think I am, I don't need to marry a stupid man. Ain't no listening. Them b**ches can't tell me nothing about my household or you! You always take advice from people besides your wife-to-be. So maybe you need to marry them, Michael."

During their argument, Angela got mad at Michael for adjusting his rear-view mirror so she wouldn’t be able to see herself. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/TgOeTpcGAY — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 20, 2020

Angela further explained why she was upset to TLC cameras.

"You know, the thing that makes me really pissed off at Michael about this is he knows if I don't want you following women on Instagram, how in the hell do you think I'm gonna feel about you sitting around a bar drinking with three women?" she pointed out. "B**ch, you caused this argument, you caused it."

However, the couple put their argument aside when Angela got a worrying call from her daughter Skyla about her mother. Angela said that her mom was suffering from dementia and that Skyla needed to take her to the doctor. A defeated Angela then told Michael she "didn't have the energy" to both worry about her mom and fight with him about the other women, and was now questioning their relationship.

"I need to get away from you for a minute," she told him. "I don't think you understand really and truly what I got going on at home. ... I'm not here to fight with you. We're supposed to be getting married. We're supposed to be planning our wedding. ... In the back of my head, are we ready to get married, Michael? Are we? Are we made for each other? You know what I'm saying?"

Angela later told cameras, "You know, I don't think Michael realizes how hard it was for me to come back to Nigeria at this time. Does he really know what's going on with me as a person at home with my mom's health? I might not see my mother again. This trip here is really to see if Michael's ready to be a husband, my husband. And right at this moment, I don't see it."

ET spoke to Angela last month, and she reflected on her 4-season long journey with Michael after the two originally connected online.

"Reality is I have pushed his buttons to the limit, and who couldn't be in love with me to go through what he's gone through with me, you know?" she said. "I mean, I know that some of the things I do is really chaotic but any woman who has been hurt in the past -- and not just one time, but my age -- we're going to be on guard. And maybe I'm on guard too much but at the end of the day, Michael can tell you there's nothing that I wouldn't give him if I could."

Angela also said she has no regrets about their journey together and that she's learned from their often times explosive fights due to her temper.

"Getting rid of him is not easy," she cracked. "Because that's real love, you know? Let's face it, being on the show four times, he could've moved on a while back. I've learned that he really truly does love me."

Watch the video below for more: