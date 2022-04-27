'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Caroline Schwitzky's Boyfriend Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Murder Her

90 Day Fiancé alum Caroline Schwitzky was allegedly attacked by her boyfriend, Cole Goldberg, earlier this week in West Palm Beach, Florida. According to multiple reports, the talent agent survived an alleged murder attempt by Goldberg, whom she had been dating for a year.

According to witness accounts in a police report obtained by news outlets, Goldberg, 23, and Schwitzky, 32, had a heated argument on a boat. Goldberg allegedly held Schwitzky down for 20 minutes before she started punching him on his arm and was able to break free. According to police, the reality TV star was able to jump from the boat, when Goldberg allegedly jumped in after her, caught up to her and allegedly began attempting to strangle her while in the water.

Witnesses are said to have jumped in the water in an effort to help her, while others pleaded for him to stop the alleged attack. Authorities say Schwitzky was able to swim to another boat, where she was pulled onboard, and officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation later showed up to the scene of the alleged incident.

NBC News reports that Goldberg was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and battery. According to arrest records, Goldberg's bond was set at $60,000, and he was released after he posted bail. TMZ was the first to report this story.

Schwitzky appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After in 2016 as Paola Mayfield’s talent agent.