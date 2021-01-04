'90 Day Bares All': Yazan Admits He Called a Partner His Ex Brittany's Name on Accident (Exclusive)

Brittany and Yazan announced they broke up in an episode of 90 Day Bares All that aired in January, and their split was clearly not amicable. But it looks like Yazan has bounced back from their breakup. One question asked during the game is, "Have you ever called a partner the wrong name?" and Yazan says he has.

"Yeah, I called Leena 'Brittany,' and she humiliated me," he says as Adam chuckles by his side. "I spent two days consoling her. I wanna said 'baby,' but I said 'Brittany.' And she said me, 'F**k you! Why you tell me Brittany?!'"

While Yazan is able to laugh about the cringe-worthy incident now, he insists he's not still hung up on his ex-fiancée.

"No! I'm not thinking about her!" he replies when Shaun says that Brittany is going to love this story.

Meanwhile, Fernanda admits she did call someone she was dating her ex-husband, Jonathan's, name while they were getting intimate. As for Kalani, she has the best answer when Shaun asks her if her husband, Asuelu, ever called her by the wrong name.

"He's still living, right, Shaun?" she cracks.

90 Day Bares All streams Sundays on Discovery+.