'90 Day Bares All': Tarik and Hazel's Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Hazel of Lying About Being Bisexual (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé couple Tarik and Hazel's ex-girlfriend, Minty, made a virtual appearance on 90 Day Bares All, and in this exclusive clip from the episode streaming on Sunday on Discovery+, she makes some bold accusations about Hazel.

Minty, who hails from Thailand, dated Tarik and Hazel at the same time after Hazel came out as bisexual and wanted to bring a girlfriend into her relationship with Tarik. However, it didn't work out because Hazel got jealous of Minty and told Tarik not to contact her anymore after their breakup. Minty was brought up again on this season of 90 Day Fiancé -- which follows Hazel moving from the Philippines to America to be with Tarik -- because Tarik contacted Minty behind Hazel's back to check up on their ex amid the coronavirus pandemic. In this exclusive clip, it's clear Minty is not a fan of Hazel.

Minty says that Hazel is not as quiet and shy as she seems, and accuses her of lying about being bisexual. She claims Minty only wanted to have a girlfriend because Tarik is attracted to bisexual women. Minty says she is not attracted to Hazel because she's "annoying," but is very much still attracted to Tarik, whom she claims still messages her daily.

"So, if I want to be friend with Tarik, I have to be friend with Hazel as well," she says. "I still think Tarik still has feelings for me. I can feel it. He messaged me during the coronavirus and he asked about how I am and from that time, we chat every day. He say to me, I am everything he's looking for. I can't see how come he be with Hazel."

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Hazel insisted to a good friend of Tarik's that Tarik wasn't pressuring her to add another woman into the relationship. When ET chatted with both Hazel and Tarik in December, Hazel talked about coming out as bisexual.

"I feel like now that I'm here and I am free, like, I am free to be who I really am," she said. "I'm glad because finally I found a guy that really accepts me and especially my son, and now I'm not shy for being me."

Still, the couple played coy when asked about the dynamics of having a girlfriend, such as if the girlfriend would be just for Hazel, or if she would also be for Tarik.

Tarik responded, "This is Hazel and I together, letting Hazel be herself."

Still, Hazel did express reservations about the complicated situation.

"My concern in the future is if Tarik falls in love more with the girl, I think sometimes that will happen," she acknowledged.

