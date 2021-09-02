'90 Day Bares All' Season 2 Trailer Features Wrestling and Musical Performances (Exclusive)

90 Day Bares All is bringing the drama in season two! ET is exclusively premiering the trailer for the second season of discovery+'s 90 Day Fiancé spin-off series, and fans have a lot to look forward to.

In the show's sophomore season, host Shaun Robinson will once again be joined by personalities from across the franchise and across the world, as they meet face-to-face for unexpected encounters, eclectic segments and in-depth interviews.

A medley of emotions will ensue as Shaun unlocks the most in-depth look ever at the stories and secrets of franchise familiars, through intimate conversations with couples, family members and production crew members, plus special musical performances, dance-offs, polygraph tests and even a red-hot wrestling match.

Among those set to appear are Angela and Michael, Chantel and Pedro, Colt, Vanessa, and Debbie, Darcey, Stacey and Florian, and Elizabeth, Becky, Jen, Megan and Andrei. Brittany, Jesse, Stephanie, Syngin, Yara, and Jorge are also set to appear, as are Kenneth and Armando, Molly and Kelly, and Russ and Paola.

"Expect the unexpected on this second season of 90 Day Bares All," Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said. "Each episode is a grab bag of fun with playful segments, juicy surprises and revealing interviews baring our 90 Day Fiancé personalities in an all-new light."

90 Day Bares All season two launches Sunday, Sept. 12 on discovery+.