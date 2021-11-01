'90 Day Bares All': David and Annie Share NSFW Way He Lost His Veneers

David and Annie are bringing their signature candor to 90 Day Bares All. The fan-favorite couple, who first appeared on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé, opened up about their personal lives like never before during the latest episode of the Discovery+ series.

After a never-before-seen throwback clip of the couple at a sex shop aired, David and Annie shared that they are intimate between four and six times a week. David went on to reveal that, in the bedroom, he wants Annie to be "more dominant" since she's 21 years his junior, a request she seemed happy to fulfill. It was during one such encounter that an accident occurred, which caused David to lose three of his temporary veneers because Annie got impatient during oral sex.

"We had, like, the nice, like, hot night. We want to do some sexy, boom boom. Like, a big boom," Annie explained.

"Those things happen," David said with a shrug. "... Sometimes there’s a price to pay, but… it was a hell of a night."

"Even though you lost your three teeth, but you still enjoy," Annie agreed.

The explicit moment is no surprise to fans of the couple. During an interview with ET earlier this month, David predicted that their appearance on the show would make "television history."

"I think when people hear about my temporary veneers, the popping off, I think that is going to be a moment," he said. "That's gonna be television history that no one will ever expect. You don't need more than that, but when you hear how David lost his temporary veneers."

That story, David said, is just one example of moments that can only happen on Bares All, and not other 90 Day shows.

"I think what fans are going to love about it it's just getting to see a story they haven't seen," he said. "I think they're just seeing a different side of it, and Bares All is things you wanted to say and just couldn't because maybe the timing wasn't right or it wasn't the right place."

As for why they're so candid about intimate details of their sex life, Annie told ET that she simply has "nothing to hide."

"I mean, you can ask me what you want," she said. "They said, 'Annie, you can say what you want, no bleep out... you can say pu**y. You can say d*ck, it's OK.' I say, 'Oh, I like it!'"

New episodes of 90 Day Bares All air Sunday nights on Discovery+.