2023 Independent Spirit Awards: The Complete Winners List

The film and television winners for the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards were handed out live Saturday night. Continuing a long-standing tradition, the 38th annual ceremony, which honors and celebrates independent filmmakers, took place at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California. 

This year’s most-nominated films were Everything Everywhere All at Once, which garnered eight total nods and competed in the Best Feature category against Tár, which had seven nods. Other top movies included AftersunEmily the Criminal and Palm Trees and Power Lines.

Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Station Eleven, meanwhile, led the TV nominations with three each, while the latter three faced off in the Best New Scripted Series category. Other notable series included The Porter and Somebody Somewhere.

See the full list of winners in bold below: 

FILM

Best Feature

Bones and All 
Everything Everywhere All at Once 
Our Father, the Devil 
Tár 
Women Talking 

Best First Feature

Aftersun 
Emily the Criminal
The Inspection
Murina
Palm Trees and Power Lines

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy
Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island 
Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines
K.D. Dávila, Emergency
Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Mia Goth, Pearl
Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Nina Hoss, Tár
Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser
Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Gracija Filipović, Murina
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once 
Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár 
Hélène Louvart, Murina
Gregory Oke, Aftersun
Eliot Rockett, Pearl
Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Best Editing

Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral 
Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On 
Blair McClendon, Aftersun
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Monika Willi, Tár

Best International Film

Corsage (Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England)
Joyland (Pakistan/USA)
Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)
Return to Seoul (South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania)
Saint Omer (France)

Best Documentary

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
A House Made of Splinters
Midwives
Riotsville, U.S.A.

John Cassavetes Award

The African Desperate
A Love Song
The Cathedral
Holy Emy
Something in the Dirt

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking
Director: Sarah Polley
Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight
Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter

Producers Awards

Liz Cardenas 
Tory Lenosky
David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny
Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija
Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There 
Rebeca Huntt, Beba

TELEVISION

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear 
Pachinko 
The Porter 
Severance 
Station Eleven 

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Children of the Underground 
Mind Over Murder 
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? 
The Rehearsal 
We Need to Talk About Cosby 

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen , The Porter 
Mohammed Amer, Mo 
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere 
KaMillion, Rap Sh!t 
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets 
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven 
Sue Ann Pien, As We See It 
Adam Scott, Severance 
Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt 

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven   
Ayo Edibiri, The Bear 
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere 
Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own 
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary 
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear 
Frankie Quiñones, This Fool 
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary 
Molly Shannon, I Love That For You 
Tramell Tillman, Severance 

Best Ensemble Cast in a Scripted Series

Pachinko 
Ensemble Cast: Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson, Yuh-jung Youn 

For more Film Independent Spirit Awards coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.

