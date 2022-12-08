2023 Golden Globes to Be Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael

Comedian and Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday. The news comes as the upcoming film and TV awards show prepares to return to NBC after going untelevised last year.

The Golden Globes will kick off the 2023 awards season with a three-hour telecast on Tuesday, Jan. 10 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Viewers can watch the ceremony live on NBC and Peacock as Globes are handed out at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

"We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live," said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. "Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season."

"Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style," said Jesse Collins, executive producer and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment. "We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show."

With the ceremony set for January, George and Mayan Lopez will reveal the 2023 nominees live on Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 8:35 a.m. ET/5:35 a.m. PT on NBC. This year, there are 27 categories, four of which will be presented for the first time after being introduced by the HFPA.