2023 CMT Music Awards Nominees: Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown and More

The nominations are in and this year's CMT Music Awards will have plenty of familiar faces -- and a whole lot of new ones.

Lainey Wilson leads the charge with four noms, including Performance of the Year and Female Video of the Year. Tied with three nominees apiece are first-time nominee Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and CMT Music Awards co-host Kane Brown.

Across all categories, CMT is recognizing 21 first-time nominees.

Meanwhile, the first round of nominations for the highly coveted Video of the Year award has 16 acts, including another nod for Carrie Underwood, who reigns as the most awarded artist in CMT history with a total of 25 wins. She is also slated to perform.

Hosted by Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, the CMT Music Awards take place on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The show will air on CBS and will be also available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

Check out the list of nominees.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The top six nominees from the first round of voting will be announced on March 27. The final three nominees from the second round of voting will be announced on show day, April 2. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti - “Bonfire At Tina's”

Blake Shelton - “No Body”

Carrie Underwood - “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson - “Human”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - “Worth A Shot”

Gabby Barrett - “Pick Me Up”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - “wait in the truck”

Jimmie Allen - “Down Home”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - “Thank God”

Keith Urban - “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini - “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town - “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan - “Country On”

Luke Combs - “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen - “You Proof”

Walker Hayes - “AA”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce - “What He Didn't Do”

Carrie Underwood - “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett - “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini - “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson - “Heart Like A Truck”

Maren Morris - “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert - “Actin' Up”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman - “Rock and A Hard Place”

Cody Johnson - “Human”

Cole Swindell - “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll - “Son Of A Sinner”

Kane Brown - “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs - “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Morgan Wallen - “Wasted On You”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR



Dan + Shay - “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A - “Summer State Of Mind”

Little Big Town - “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee - “Take My Name”

The War And Treaty - “That's How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band - “Out In The Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna - “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan - “If He Wanted To He Would”

MacKenzie Porter - “Pickup”

Megan Moroney - “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade - “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy - “Found It In You”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman - “Fall In Love”

Corey Kent - “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan - “Sounds Like Something I'd Do”

Jackson Dean - “Don't Come Lookin'”

Jelly Roll - “Son Of A Sinner”

Nate Smith - “Whiskey On You”



COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - “Worth A Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi - “Longneck Way To Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - “Where We Started”



CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR



Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - “Colors” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton - “Whenever You Come Around” (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson - “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker - “Let Her Cry” (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - “Lay Me Down” (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban - “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - “One Way Ticket” (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds - “Love Can Build A Bridge” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - “The Rose” (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Charley Crockett - “Time of the Cottonwood Trees“ (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young - “Gettin’ You Home” (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress - “Wishful Drinking” (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll - “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney - “Tennessee Orange” (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery - “Damn Strait” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

For a look back at last year's awards ceremony, check out the links below.