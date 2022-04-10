2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Winners List

There are a lot of winners at the 35th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards! At Saturday's awards ceremony at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, a number of your favorite movie stars, musicians as well as films, TV shows and video games were recognized.
See which one of your favorite stars took home an orange blimp. (Note: The winners' names have been bolded.)
Favorite Kids TV Show
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Raven's Home
That Girl Lay Lay
The Baby-Sitters Club
Favorite Family TV Show
Cobra Kai
iCarly
Marvel Studios' Loki
Marvel Studios' WandaVision
The Flash
Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show
American Idol
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
America's Got Talent
The Masked Singer
Wipeout
Favorite Cartoon
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Looney Tunes Cartoons
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Smurfs
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
Havan Flores (Chapa/Volt, Danger Force)
Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester/Captain Man, Danger Force)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)
Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk'd)
Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios' WandaVision)
Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios' Hawkeye)
Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Marvel Studios' Hawkeye)
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios' Loki)
Favorite Movie
Cinderella
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Disney's Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Favorite Movie Actress
Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios' Eternals)
Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney's Jungle Cruise)
Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney's Cruella)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Marvel Studios' Black Widow)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home| Chani, Dune)
Favorite Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney's Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
Favorite Animated Movie
Disney and Pixar's Luca
Disney's Encanto
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Sing 2
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie
Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)
Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)
Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)
Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
Favorite Female Artist
Adele
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Favorite Music Group
Black Eyed Peas
BTS
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
Favorite Music Collaboration
"Beautiful Mistakes," -Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"Best Friend," -Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
"Leave Before You Love Me," -Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
"Rumors," -Lizzo featuring Cardi B
"Save Your Tears," –The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
"STAY," -The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
Favorite Global Music Star
Adele (UK)
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Tems (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Rosalía (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
Favorite Song
"All Too Well (Taylor's Version)," -Taylor Swift
"Bad Habits," -Ed Sheeran
"Easy On Me," -Adele
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
"Take My Breath," -The Weeknd
"Up," -Cardi B
Favorite Breakout Artist
Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Walker Hayes
Favorite Album
30, -Adele
Certified Lover Boy, -Drake
Fearless (Taylor's Version), -Taylor Swift
Happier Than Ever, -Billie Eilish
Justice, -Justin Bieber
Red (Taylor's version), -Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Creator
Austin Creed
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan's World
Spencer X
Unspeakable
Favorite Female Creator
Addison Rae
Charli D'Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Miranda Sings
Favorite Female Sports Star
Candace Parker
Chloe Kim
Naomi Osaka
Sasha Banks
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Favorite Male Sports Star
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady
Favorite Video Game
Brookhaven
Minecraft
Just Dance 2022
Mario Party Superstars
For more coverage from this year's Kids' Choice Awards, keep checking back with ETonline.
RELATED CONTENT:
Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski on Their Hosting Chemistry at the 2022 Kids' Choice Awards (Exclusive)