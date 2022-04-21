2022 Latin American Music Awards: Complete Winners List

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards brought out some of the biggest artists for a performance-packed show on Thursday, hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes, and Cristián de la Fuente.

Going into the big night -- held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada -- Bad Bunny led the pack of nominees with 10 nods in total, followed closely by Jhay Cortez with eight noms while J Balvin, Karol G, and Rauw Alejandro each had seven apiece.

One particularly meaningful award given out was the Extraordinary Evolution award, presented to Mexican singer Christian Nodal. The award is a special honor presented to a young performer who has demonstrated change and accelerated growth as an artist. Meanwhile, Lupita D'Alessio was honored with the Legend Award, which is presented every year to an artist who has attained success and stood the test of time.

However, for all the competitive categories, check out the full list of the night's big winners, marked in bold, below:

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

**Karol G -- WINNER!

Myke Towers

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

New Artist of the Year

Gera MX

Ivan Cornejo

Jay Wheeler

Kali Uchis

Los Legendarios

**María Becerra -- WINNER!

Mariah Angeliq

Song of the Year

**Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” -- WINNER!

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas

**Karol G – KG0516 -- WINNER!

Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa

Favorite Artist - Female

Kali Uchis

**Karol G -- WINNER!

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Selena Gomez

Favorite Artist - Male

**Bad Bunny -- WINNER!

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Duo or Group

**Aventura -- WINNER!

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Artist - Pop

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Sebastián Yatra

**Selena Gomez -- WINNER!

Favorite Album - Pop

Camilo – Mis Manos

**CNCO – Déjà Vu -- WINNER!

Enrique Iglesias – Final (Vol. 1)

Piso 21 – El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo

Selena Gomez – Revelación EP

Tommy Torres – El Playlist de Anoche

Favorite Song - Pop

Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”

Maluma – “Sobrio”

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”

Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers “Pareja Del Año” -- WINNER!

Favorite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican

Carin Leon

**Christian Nodal -- WINNER!

El Fantasma

Junior H

Lenin Ramírez

Favorite Duo or Group – Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

**Grupo Firme -- WINNER!

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Album - Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – El Trabajo Es La Suerte

**Christian Nodal – Ahora -- WINNER!

Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas

Ivan Cornejo – Alma Vacía

Los Dos Carnales – Al Estilo Rancherón

Favorite Song - Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – “La Casita”

Calibre 50 – “A La Antigüita”

**Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella” -- WINNER!

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho – “Mi Primer Derrota”

Favorite Artist - Urban

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

**Karol G -- WINNER!

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Album - Urban

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

**Karol G – KG0516 -- WINNER!

Maluma – Papi Juancho

Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa

Favorite Song - Urban

**Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– “Dákiti” -- WINNER!

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”

Favorite Artist - Tropical

Aventura

Carlos Vives

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

**Romeo Santos -- WINNER!

Favorite Album - Tropical

**El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarentena -- WINNER!

Luis Vazquez - Comienzos

Sonora Ponceña – Hegemonía Musical

Favorite Song - Tropical

**Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví” -- WINNER!

Camilo – “Kesi”

Carlos Vives – “Colombia, Mi Encanto”

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”

Marc Anthony – “Pa’lla Voy”

Prince Royce – “Lao’ a Lao’”

Favorite Crossover Artist

Khalid

Shawn Mendes

Skrillex

**The Weeknd -- WINNER!

Collaboration of the Year

Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví”

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”

**Karol G & Mariah Angeliq – “El Makinon” -- WINNER!

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”

Viral Song of the Year

Calibre 50 – “Si Te Pudiera Mentir”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”

Grupo Firme – “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

Ivan Cornejo – “Está Dañada”

Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”

**Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny – “AM” -- WINNER!

Sebastián Yatra – “Tacones Rojos”

Tour of the Year

Aventura

**Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin -- WINNER!

Grupo Firme

Los Bukis

Maluma

Marc Anthony

Favorite Video

**Anitta – “Girl From Rio” -- WINNER!

Camilo, Evaluna Montaner – “Índigo”

Christina Aguilera, Ozuna – “Santo”

Daddy Yankee – “Problema”

Gerardo Ortiz, Piso 21 – “Fino Licor”

J Balvin – “Lo Que Dios Quiera”

Ozuna – “La Funka”

Pablo Alborán – “Castillos de Arena”

Reik, María Becerra – “Los Tragos”

Sebastián Yatra – “Melancólicos Anónimos”

Favorite Social Artist

Anitta

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Camilo

Chiquis

Karol G

**Pabllo Vittar -- WINNER!

Ricky Martin

Sebastián Yatra

Tini

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards aired live on Telemundo on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m. ET.