2022 Independent Spirit Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards honored and celebrated this year's independent filmmakers on Sunday, and for a second year in a row the awards also recognized the best in television.

Going into this year's show, the top film nominees included A Chiara, C’mon C’mon, The Lost Daughter, The Novice and Zola, all of which were vying in the Best Feature category. Meanwhile, Blindspotting, It’s a Sin, Reservation Dogs, The Underground Railroad and We Are Lady Parts all competed for the Best New Scripted Series award on the TV side.



Additionally, Mass, written and directed by Fran Kranz and starring Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton, was selected to receive the Robert Altman Award, which is bestowed upon one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

Here is the full list of the night's big winners, who are marked in bold.

Best Feature

A Chiara

C’mon C’mon

*The Lost Daughter -- WINNER!

The Novice

Zola

Best First Feature

*7 Days -- WINNER!

Holler

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, Zola

* Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter -- WINNER!

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best Screenplay

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

*Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter -- WINNER!

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Todd Stephens, Swan Song

Best First Screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern

Fran Kranz, Mass

*Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig -- WINNER!

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

*Simon Rex, Red Rocket -- WINNER!

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

*Taylour Paige, Zola -- WINNER!

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

*Troy Kotsur, CODA -- WINNER!

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

*Ruth Negga, Passing -- WINNER!

Revika Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best Cinematography

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou

Lol Crawley, The Humans

Tim Curtin, A Chiara

*Edu Grau, Passing -- WINNER!

Ari Wegner, Zola

Best Editing

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara

Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice

*Joi McMillon, Zola -- WINNER!

Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Best International Film

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)

*Drive My Car (Japan) -- WINNER!

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Pebbles (India)

Petite Maman (France)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

Best Documentary

Ascension

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession

*Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) -- WINNER!

John Cassavetes Award

Given to the best feature made for under $500,000

Cryptozoo

Jockey

*Shiva Baby -- WINNER!

Sweet Thing

This is Not a War Story

Robert Altman Award

Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

*Mass -- WINNER!

Director: Fran Kranz

Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin

Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool

Producers Awards

(The Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films)

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

*Lizzie Shapiro -- WINNER!

Someone to Watch Award

(The Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition)

*Alex Camilleri, Luzzu -- WINNER!

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

Truer Than Fiction Award

(The Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition)

Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current

*Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi -- WINNER!

Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

Best New Scripted Series

Blindspotting

It’s a Sin

*Reservation Dogs -- WINNER!

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

*Black and Missing -- WINNER!

The Choe Show

The Lady and The Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

*Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game -- WINNER!

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

*Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad -- WINNER!

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best Ensemble Cast in a Scripted Series

*Reservation Dogs -- WINNER

Ensemble Cast: Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone



Amid several changes to the 2021-2022 awards season, the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards vacated its traditional Saturday presentation, the night before the Oscars. This year, the ceremony took place on March 6, making it one of the major shows leading into the so-called awards season, leading up to the Oscars.