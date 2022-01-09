2022 Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the winners for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards during a private ceremony on Sunday night. The news comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the organization, which was dropped by NBC last year.

Among this year's top film nominees were Power of the Dog, which tied Belfast for the most nods at 7, King Richard, Licorice Pizza and West Side Story.

In addition to honoring the best in film and television, the Golden Globes also shined a light on the HFPA's philanthropy work as it continues to make sweeping changes to the overall organization.

During the ceremony, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau Kyle Bowser unveiled the Reimagine Coalition, a joint five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry.

According to the HFPA, each year, the two organizations "will collaborate on, fund, and support a series of trailblazing initiatives, with the overall goals of ensuring visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds; increasing diverse representation in the industry; and building pathways to inclusion for young artists and journalists of color."

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Belfast (Focus Features)

Coda (Apple TV+)

Dune (Warner Bros.)

King Richard (Warner Bros.)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) -- *WINNER!

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos -- *WINNER!

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard -- *WINNER!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano (MGM)

Don't Look Up (Netflix)

Licorice Pizza (MGM)

Tick, Tick... Boom! (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) -- *WINNER!

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story -- *WINNER!

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom! -- *WINNER!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story -- *WINNER!

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog -- *WINNER!

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog -- *WINNER!

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast -- *WINNER!

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) -- *WINNER!

Flee (Neon / Participant)

Luca (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

My Sunny Maad (Totem Films)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6 (FINLAND / RUSSIA / GERMANY) (Sony Pictures Classics)

Drive My Car (JAPAN) (Janus Films) -- *WINNER!

The Hand of God (ITALY) (Netflix)

A Hero (FRANCE / IRAN) (Amazon Studios)

Parallel Mothers (SPAIN) (Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune -- *WINNER!

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Be Alive,” King Richard

Music by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Lyrics by: Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Orugitas,” Encanto

Music by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lyrics by: Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

Music by: Van Morrison

Lyrics by: Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect

Music by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

Lyrics by: Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die -- *WINNER!

Music by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

Lyrics by: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO/HBO Max) -- *WINNER!

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose -- *WINNER!

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession -- *WINNER!

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max) -- *WINNER!

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks -- *WINNER!

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- *WINNER!

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick (Hulu)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO/HBO Max)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video) -- *WINNER!

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winselt, Mare of Easttown -- *WINNER!

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick -- *WINNER!

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession -- *WINNER!

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game -- *WINNER!

