2022 Critics Choice Awards Postponed Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The 2022 Critics Choice Awards are being postponed amid COVID-19 concerns.

With the Omicron variant and rising cases of the coronavirus, the organization has decided to put a pause on its upcoming in-person ceremony, which was scheduled to be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. The plan is to proceed with an in-person ceremony at a later time in the year.

"After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022," the Critics Choice Association said in a statement to ET on Wednesday. "We are in regular communication with LA County Public Health officials, and we are currently working diligently to find a new date during the upcoming awards season in which to host our annual gala in-person with everyone’s safety and health remaining our top priority. We will be sharing additional details with our friends and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry as soon as we can."

The decision came days after the organization had released a statement about their strict COVID-19 protocols amid the spike in cases. The Critics Choice Awards TV nominations were announced on Dec. 6, with the film nominees shared a week later. Halle Berry is also set to receive the sixth annual SeeHer Award at the 2022 ceremony.

Last year's ceremony, also hosted by Diggs, had a hybrid show with virtual and in-person appearances by nominees and presenters.

This week, the Palm Springs Film Awards also canceled their Jan. 6 ceremony, while Fox decided to cancel their New Year's celebration.The Motion Picture Academy also postponed the Governors Awards Ceremony, which was scheduled to take place Jan. 15. No new date has been announced.