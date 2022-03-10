2022 CMT Music Awards to Be Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie

The new Captain America is taking on another big role! Anthony Mackie will be hosting the 2022 CMT Music Awards alongside country superstar Kelsea Ballerini.

This is Mackie’s first time as host, but he did present the highly coveted Video of the Year award in 2021. As for Ballerini, this is her second consecutive year hosting.

Earlier this week, ET spoke with Ballerini about her hosting duties, and she was beyond thrilled. "I love the CMT Awards," the country crooner gushed. "...I am hosting with Anthony Mackie, who is so cool, so kind. I met him last year and I'm just excited. It's like such a party, and I'm excited to be all up in it!"

Mackie is equally excited, saying in a statement, "I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville. I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini."

Next week, on Wednesday, March 16, the nominees for the awards show will be announced in tandem with the start of fan voting.

Then on Monday, April 11, the CMT Music Awards, which is country music's only awards show that has fans decide all the winners, will air live from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

