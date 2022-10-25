2022 CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert Among Performers, Loretta Lynn Tribute Planned

Country music's biggest night is right around the corner, with the Country Music Association announcing its lineup of performers for the 56th annual CMA Awards.

Additionally, it was announced that the broadcast will open with a star-studded tribute to Country Music Hall of Fame icon Loretta Lynn.

The 2022 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Leading the nominations this year is "Heart Like a Truck" singer Lainey Wilson, who has six nods in major categories: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Not far behind Wilson are Chris Stapleton, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce, who all have five nominations each.