2022 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 BET Awards are here to honor Black excellence across music, television, film and sports! Some of the biggest celebs turned out for the big occasion.

This year's awards show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson for the second year in a row. Last year, Henson used her hosting position to honor some iconic Black women who have had an impact on pop culture with a memorable opening monologue and various ensembles that honored and celebrated the styles and looks of some groundbreaking artists. This year she brought the same fun, exciting energy to the ceremony.

Going into Sunday's show, Doja Cat reigned as leader of the pack with six nominations under her belt, with Ari Lennox and Drake scoring the second-most nods with four nominations each. Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems all tied for the third-most nods with three nominations each.

Check out the full list of winners below, which ET will be updating throughout the night, with winners marked in bold.



BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST​

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan -- **WINNER!

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd -- **WINNER!

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

BEST GROUP

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- **WINNER!

Chlöe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

BEST COLLABORATION

"Essence" – wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems -- **WINNER!

Every Chance I Get – ​​​dj Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Family – Ties​​​​baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Kiss Me More​​​​ – doja Cat Feat. Sza

Way 2 Sexy​​​​ – drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Whole Lotta Money (Remix) – ​​bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion -- **WINNER!

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar -- **WINNER!

Lil Baby

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Family" – Ties​​​​​baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

"Have Mercy" – ​​​​​Chlöe

"Kiss Me More"​​​​​ – Doja Cat featuring Sza

"Pressure"​​​​​ – Ari Lennox

"Smokin' Out The Window"​​​ – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- **WINNER!

"Way 2 Sexy" – ​​​​​Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak -- **WINNER!

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Latto -- **WINNER!

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

An Evening With Silk Sonic​​​ – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic -- **WINNER!

Back Of My Mind – ​​​​H.E.R

Call Me If You Get Lost – ​​​Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy – ​​​​Drake

Donda – ​​​​​​Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe – ​​Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her – ​​​​​Doja Cat

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

"All In Your Hands​​​​" – Marvin Sapp

"Come To Life​​​​​" – Kanye West

"Grace​"​​​​​ – Kelly Price

"Hallelujah"​​​​​ – Fred Hammond

"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"​ – ​H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

"Jireh"​​​​​ – ​​​​​​Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

"We Win"​​​​​ – Lil Baby x Kirk Franklin -- **WINNER!

BET HER

"Best Of Me (Originals)" – ​​​Alicia Keys

"Good Morning Gorgeous​" – ​​Mary J. Blige -- **WINNER!

"Have Mercy" – ​​​​​Chlöe

"Pressure"​​​​​ – Ari Lennox

"Roster"​​​​​​ – Jazmine Sullivan

"Unloyal"​​​​​ – Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

"Woman" – ​​​​​Doja Cat

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria) -- **WINNER!

BEST MOVIE

Candyman

King Richard -- **WINNER!

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer Of Soul

The Harder They Fall

BEST ACTOR

Adrian Holmes​​​​ – Bel Air

Anthony Anderson – ​​​​Black-ish

Damson Idris – ​​​​​Snowfall

Denzel Washington​​​​ – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker – ​​​​Respect | Godfather Of Harlem

Jabari Banks – ​​​​​Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown​​​​ – This Is Us

Will Smith – ​​​​​King Richard -- **WINNER!

BEST ACTRESS

Aunjanue Ellis​​​​ – King Richard

Coco Jones – ​​​​Bel Air

Issa Rae – ​​​​​Insecure

Jennifer Hudson – ​​​​Respect

Mary J. Blige – ​​​​​Power Book Ii: Ghost

Queen Latifah – ​​​​The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson – ​​​​Abbott Elementary

Regina King​​​​​ – The Harder They Fall

Zendaya – ​​​​​Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home -- **WINNER!

YOUNG STARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin -- **WINNER!

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka -- **WINNER!

Serena Williams

Sha'carri Richardson

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Lebron James

Stephen Curry -- **WINNER!

