2021 SAG Awards: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and More

While the ceremony will be shorter this year, the Screen Actors Guild will still hand out its annual awards. The 2021 SAG Awards will air on Sunday, April 4, in a one-hour, pre-taped event, the show's producers announced in early March.

Hostless, and absent the normal banquet and red carpet, the producers revealed that they still have a lot planned to honor the best actresses and actors of the year.

“We’re looking at trying to do a unique award ceremony in an hour and leave people saying, which they very rarely do [with an awards show], ‘Man, I wish we had more,’” producer Todd Milliner told Variety.

Read on below for how to watch the 2021 SAG Awards, who is nominated and more.

When are the SAG Awards? April 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS. The show will also re-air that same night on TNT at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT.

How to watch the SAG Awards: The show will air on both TNT and TBS on television. For cord cutters, both channels are widely available on live TV streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Who's nominated? For the big award of the night, for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture, Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Minari, One Night in Miami and The Trial of the Chicago 7 are nominated. The late Chadwick Boseman is nominated individually twice, for Male Actor in a Leading Role (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Supporting Role (Da 5 Bloods).

Here are all the 2021 SAG Awards nominees.

Who is hosting? There will be no host for this year's show.

Here are all the important dates remaining for the 2021 awards season.