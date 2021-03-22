2021 Oscars: How to Watch, Date and Time, Who's Nominated and More

Spring is now Oscar season! The 2021 Oscars will be taking place on Sunday, April 25, after a months-long delay caused by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. While the show will be a little harder to pull off this year, ET has learned that the Academy plans to host an intimate and Zoom-free Oscars ceremony.

Despite all the challenges, there are a number of great actresses, actors and movies vying for films highest honor this year, including Judas and the Black Messiah, Nomadland, Minari and Promising Young Woman, which are all up for Best Picture. On top of that, Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), as well as Viola Davis and, posthumously, Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) are also up for coveted awards.

So, when are the Oscars taking place this year, and how do you watch? For all the information you need to know ahead of the awards ceremony, read on below.

When are the 2021 Oscars? The 93rd Academy Awards air Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

How to watch the 2021 Oscars: You can watch the show on ABC, which live TV streamers can find on several services, including Hulu with Live TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Who's nominated? Mank is this year's most nominated film, with 10 nominations, followed by The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7, which all earned six nominations.

