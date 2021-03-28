2021 NAACP Image Awards: The Best and Most Memorable Moments From the Show

And that's a wrap on the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

This year's festivities consisted of a week-long celebration, with five nights of virtual awards honoring Black excellence and people of color across television, music, literature and film. The events all led up to Saturday's live broadcast, hosted by Anthony Anderson.

The 2021 NAACP Image Awards were filled with emotional and entertaining moments from the biggest names in Hollywood. From Eddie Murphy being inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, to an appearance from former First Lady Michelle Obama and more, ET is breaking down the best and biggest moments.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Kick Off the Show

Before Anderson took over as host of the night and awards were presented, President Biden shared some words of wisdom and addressed viewers on Saturday.

"Good evening everybody, it's an honor to be a part of the special evening as a member of the NAACP," Biden began. "For more than 100 years the NAACP has advanced essential motion in a central motion that everyone is created equal and is going to be treated equally. And it has for more than 50 years, NAACP awards help us see exactly that."

"Black culture is American culture. Black history is American history. And Black stories are essential to the ongoing story of America," he continued. "Tonight's nominees, to all of you, thank you for also helping us see what America can be. And I am honored to introduce someone who has done just that. Our vice president of the United States Kamala Harris."

Jazmine Sullivan Lights Up the Stage

The singer, dressed in blue with a matching set background, took the stage to deliver an amazing rendition of her catchy song, "Pick Up Your Feelings." Fans on Twitter couldn't help themselves from raving over the performance, tweeting things like, "SHE DID WHAT SHE WAS REQUIRED TO DO," and "God played favorites when he hand crafted Jazmine Sullivan's throat box."

Eddie Murphy Receives Hall of Fame Honor

Introduced by his longtime friend and collaborator Arsenio Hall, Murphy thanked the NAACP and fans for their support over the years.

"Thank you so much, Arsenio, for such kind words. You really are a swell friend," he said, laughing. "I want to thank the NAACP for making me, putting me in your Hall of Fame, with all these other illustrious recipients that got this award before me. It's an unbelievable company."

"I've been making movies for 40 years now. And yeah, 40 years, I know, 40 years," he added. "This is the perfect thing to commemorate that, to be brought into your Hall of Fame. It's good to be here.

Regina King, Alicia Keys and More Bring the Fashion

Slay, ladies! Regina King absolutely stole the show in a custom rust taffeta gown with a statement train by Oscar de la Renta, with Stuart Weitzman heels and Irene Neuwirth Jewelry.

Alicia Keys looked just as fab, arriving to the ceremony in style with her husband, Swizz Beatz, by her side.

Haven’t been dressed up in awhile but loving these cute date vibes with my 👑 @THEREALSWIZZZ for the illustrious @naacpimageaward tonight ⁣

⁣

I still like my sneakers better 🤣🤣 Who can feel me?😘😘😘⁣

⁣

Congrats @verzuzonline for outstanding variety show!!!💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/Tkl4PkOGU8 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 27, 2021

Michelle Obama and Misty Copeland were also amongst the group of presenters who stunned in the most gorgeous ensembles during Saturday's broadcast. The former first lady wowed in a mint green striped blazer, while the professional ballerina opted for a bright blue look.