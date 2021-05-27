2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards features some big performances and even bigger winners. The most celebrated names in music came together for the star-studded show on Thursday, and a lucky few walked away with the coveted trophies.

Going into Thursday's show, Megan Thee Stallion led the pack with a grand total of eight nominations across seven different categories, while Roddy Ricch came in next with seven nominations -- including three separate noms in the Hip-Hop Song of the Year category alone.

The Weeknd -- who just won big at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday -- was also recognized with an impressive six nominations, including Song of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. Harry Styles was nominated for six awards as well, going up against The Weeknd for the show's two biggest awards.

Apart from the categories in contention, Elton John is set to receive the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award, which will be presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. The award will also include a special tribute performance honoring the iconic singer and his impact on pop culture and his continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below, which will be updated throughout the night, in bold, as the show goes on.



Song of the Year

“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd **WINNER**

“Circles” - Post Malone

“Don't Start Now” - Dua Lipa

“ROCKSTAR” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Watermelon Sugar” - Harry Styles



Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa **WINNER**

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift



Male Artist of the Year

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd **WINNER**



Best Duo/Group of the Year

BTS

Dan + Shay **WINNER**

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots



Best Collaboration

“Go Crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Holy” - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

“I Hope” - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“Mood” - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

“Savage” (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé **WINNER**



Best Pop Album:

Taylor Swift - folklore - WINNER



Best New Pop Artist

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat *WINNER**

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke



Alternative Rock Song of the Year

“Bang!” - AJR

“Bloody Valentine” - Machine Gun Kelly

“everything i wanted” - Billie Eilish

“Level Of Concern” - twenty one pilots **WINNER**

“Monsters” - All Time Low featuring blackbear



Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots **WINNER**



Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets To My Downfall **WINNER**



Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu **WINNER**

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows



Rock Song of the Year

“Death By Rock And Roll” - The Pretty Reckless

“Patience” - Chris Cornell

“Shame Shame” - Foo Fighters **WINNER**

“Shot In The Dark” - AC/DC

“Under The Graveyard” - Ozzy Osbourne



Rock Artist of the Year

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless *WINNER*



Rock Album of the Year:

AD/DC - Power Up **WINNER**



Country Song of the Year

“Even Though I'm Leaving” - Luke Combs

“I Hope” - Gabby Barrett

“Nobody But You” - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

“One Margarita” - Luke Bryan

“The Bones” - Maren Morris **WINNER*



Country Artist of the Year

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs **WINNER**

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett



Country Album of the Year:

Luke Combs - What You See Ain't Always What You Get **WINNER**



Best New Country Artist

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett **WINNER**

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers



Dance Song of the Year

“Head & Heart” - Joel Corry x MNEK

“ily (i love you baby)” - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur

“Rain On Me” - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN



Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello **WINNER**

Surf Mesa

Tiësto



Dance Album of the Year:

Diplo - Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil **WINNER**



Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“High Fashion” - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

“Life Is Good” - Future featuring Drake

“ROCKSTAR” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Savage” (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“The Box” - Roddy Ricch



Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch **WINNER**



Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Roddy Ricch **WINNER**



Hip-Hop Album of the Year:

Lil Baby - My Turn **WINNER**



R&B Song of the Year

“B.S.” - Jhené Aiko featuring H.E.R.

“Go Crazy” - Chris Brown & Young Thug **WINNER**

“Heat” Chris Brown featuring Gunna

“Playing Games” - Summer Walker

“Slide” - H.E.R. featuring YG



R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

H.E.R. **WINNER**

Jhené Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer Walker



Best New R&B Artist

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Skip Marley

Snoh Aalegra **WINNER**



R&B Album of the Year

Jhene Aiko - Chilombo **WINNER**



Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year

“Caramelo” - Ozuna

“Dákiti” - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“Hawái” (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd

“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

“Tusa” - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj



Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

J Balvin **WINNER**

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna



Best New Latin Artist

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro *WINNER**



Regional Mexican Song of the Year

“Palabra De Hombre” - El Fantasma

“Se Me Olvidó” - Christian Nodal

“Sólo Tú” - Calibre 50

“Te Volvería A Elegir” - Calibre 50

“Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo” - Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme



Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Banda Los Sebastianes

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Gerardo Ortíz



Producer of the Year

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martin



Songwriter of the Year

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Finneas



Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category)

“Adore You” - Harry Styles **WINNER**

“Before You Go” - Lewis Capaldi

“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd

“cardigan” - Taylor Swift

“Don’t Start Now” - Dua Lipa

“everything i wanted” - Billie Eilish

“I Hope” - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“If The World Was Ending” - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

“Intentions” - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Life Is Good” - Future featuring Drake



Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category)

“Adore You” (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover *WINNER*

“Can't Take My Eyes Off You” (Frankie Valli) - Shawn Mendes cover

“Fix You” (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover

“Heart Of Glass” (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover

“Juice” (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover



Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category)

#Agnation - Agnez Mo

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BLINK - BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY - BTS **WINNER**

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens - NCT 127

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift



Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category)

“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd

“Don't Start Now” - Dua Lipa

“Dynamite” - BTS **WINNER**

“Hawái” - Maluma

“How You Like That” - BLACKPINK

“Life Is Good” - Future featuring Drake

“Rain On Me” - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“WAP” - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Watermelon Sugar” - Harry Styles

“Yummy” - Justin Bieber



Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category)

Dixie D'Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo **WINNER**

Tate McRae



Favorite Music Video Choreography (Socially Voted Category)

BTS – Son Sung Deuk

“34+35” (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson

“Do It” (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

“Honey Boo” (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami

“Physical” (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna

“Rain On Me” (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson

“Say So” (Doja Cat) - Cortland Brown

WAP” (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight

“Bop” (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh



TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category) *New Category!

“Blinding Lights” - The Weeknd **WINNER**

“Lottery (Renegade)” - K CAMP

“Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion

“Savage Love” (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

“Say So” - Doja Cat

“WAP” - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion