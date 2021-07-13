2021 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

It's time to honor the TV that kept us sane this past year: The 2021 Emmy nominees represent the best of what we watched, streamed, binged and then re-watched while stuck inside, AKA Outstanding Pandemic Viewing.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy and father-daughter Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones unveiled nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Winners will be announced during the Cedric the Entertainer-hosted Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, airing live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. (This year's ceremony will be hazmat suit free.)

Here is the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracey Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie's Love

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

The Simpsons

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Stacey Abrams, black-ish: Election Special (Part 2)

Julie Andrews, Bridgerton

Tituss Burgess, Central Park

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Stanley Tucci, Central Park

Jessica Walter, Archer

Outstanding Narrator

David Attenborough, A Perfect Planet

David Attenborough, The Year Earth Changed

Sterling K. Brown, Lincoln: Divided We Stand

Anthony Hopkins, Mythic Quest

Sigourney Weaver, Secrets Of The Whales

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special

63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne's American Utopia

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell

VICE

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Queer Eye

Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming

Below Deck

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

Boys State

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)

The Social Dilemma

Tina

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

Allen v. Farrow

American Masters

City So Real

Pretend It's A City

Secrets Of The Whales

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Dick Johnson Is Dead

76 Days

Welcome To Chechnya

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections

The Randy Rainbow Show

Reno 911!

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kevin Hart, Die Hart

John Lutz, Mapleworth Murders

Brendan Scannell, Bonding

J.B. Smoove, Mapleworth Murders

John Travolta, Die Hart

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!

Keke Palmer, Keke Palmer's Turnt Up With The Taylors

Paula Pell, Mapleworth Murders

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed And Waxxed

Inside Pixar

Pose: Identity, Family, Community

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots

Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap

Once Upon A Snowman

Robot Chicken

For additional Emmys categories, visit Emmys.com.

