2021 Critics Choice Awards: Maria Bakalova Wins Best Supporting Actress for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

Maria Bakalova pulled off a big win on Sunday. The breakout star of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm took home the award for Best Supporting Actress at this year's Critics' Choice Awards, and impressed fans with her genuine, sweet acceptance speech.

The 24-year-old Bulgarian actress -- who starred as 15-year-old Tutar Sagdiyev opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in the mockumentary -- stunned in a black Prada dress and sparkling Lorraine Schwartz jewelry as she gleefully reacted to her victory.

"I cannot believe this is happening, really," Bakalova marveled during her virtual acceptance speech. "Growing up in Burgas, Bulgaria, it's really hard to believe that I'm standing here -- well, sitting here -- right now."

She shared a special thank you to Cohen for casting her in the film, and giving her a role that would go on to garner a great deal of critical acclaim.

"You can think about being ready to seize your moment but you cannot do it unless you're given a chance," she shared. "Sacha, you gave me that chance. Thank you for the unwavering support and for trusting me."

"This award is for every little kid wherever you are from," she concluded. "Your dreams are valid no matter how huge. Dare to achieve them and you will."

