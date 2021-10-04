2021 BAFTA Awards: The Complete List of Winners

The 74th British Academy Film Awards, honoring the best national and foreign films of the past year, are being handed out in a two-night celebration. On Saturday, the virtual awards were hosted by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo with craft-centered awards announced. Sunday's virtual ceremony will be hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Amfo opened the first night by reading a tribute to Prince Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99.

"On behalf of BAFTA, we are extremely saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Friday. The Duke was BAFTA’s very first president over 60 years ago and was the first of a line of royal patronage all the way through to BAFTA’s current president, his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge," Amfo read. "It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen’s support throughout these years that in many ways allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue in difficult times and to be here today in 2021. The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family." Prince William was scheduled to appear during the weekend's event, but canceled following his grandfather's death.

Additionally, during night one, BAFTA nominee Leslie Odom Jr. sang "Speak Now," the song he co-wrote for the film One Night in Miami.

On Sunday, the hosts will be joined by a small group of presenters at the esteemed British stage and concert venue while others joined virtually from Los Angeles as they handed out the awards, including the public-voted Rising Star award and the BAFTA fellowship.

Ahead of the ceremony, Nomadland and Rocks led with the most nominations, each earning seven, including Best Direction. Other major nominated films included The Father, Mank, Minari and Promising Young Woman, all of which have made a splash during the 2021 awards season.

See the full list of winners in bold below:

ET will be updating the list over the weekend.

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer)

Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer)

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer)

Film Not In English Language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Misérables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Director

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks, Sarah Gavron

Original Screenplay

Another Round, Tobias Lindholm and Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Rocks, Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig, Moira Buffini

The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani and M.B. Traven

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku, His House

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali, Rocks

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses

Alan Kim, Minari

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Original Score

Mank, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis

Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Casting

Calm With Horses

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Rocks -- WINNER

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

The Mauritanian

News of the World

Nomadland

Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Design

The Dig

The Father

Mank-- WINNER

News of the World

Rebecca

Costume Design

Ammonite

The Dig

Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom -- WINNER

Mank

Make-Up & Hair

The Dig

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom -- WINNER

Mank

Pinocchio

Sound

Greyhound

News of the World

Nomadland

Soul

Sound of Metal -- WINNER

Special Visual Effects

Greyhound

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet -- WINNER

British Short Animation

The Fire Next Time

The Owl and the Pussycat -- WINNER

The Song of a Lost Boy

British Short Film

Eyelash

Lizard

Lucky Break

Miss Curvy

The Present -- WINNER

EE Rising Star Award

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

