2021 Awards Season Calendar: Updates on the Oscars, Golden Globes and More

Global pandemic, be damned. The upcoming awards season is soldiering on in unprecedented times -- but between the Oscars, Globes and a number of other ceremonies, it is shaping up to look different than any awards season we've seen before.
This year has seen movie theaters close their doors due to the coronavirus -- with release dates pushed indefinitely and film festivals scrapping plans or moving online -- prompting awards bodies to postpone their respective shows and adjust eligibility rules amid continued uncertainty.
Below, ET has your handy awards season calendar to keep you up to date as we learn more about what's to come for the Oscars, Golden Globes, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.
Film Festivals
Canceled: Cannes Film Festival (see the official lineup here)
Sept. 2 - 12: Venice International Film Festival
Sept. 4 - 7: Telluride Film Festival
Sept. 10 - 20: Toronto International Film Festival
Sept. 25 - Oct. 11: New York Film Festival
Oct. 15 - 22: AFI Fest
Golden Globes
The Golden Globe Awards -- scheduled for the first Sunday in January -- has been pushed two months to the date previously vacated by the Oscars. The 2021 Golden Globes are set for Feb. 28, 2021.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 78th annual ceremony, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Further guidance on eligibility, voting period and revised nominations announcement timing is TBD by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
BAFTA Awards
The EE British Academy Film Awards has been pushed to take place two weeks ahead of the Academy Awards, as is customary. The 2021 BAFTA Awards are set for April 11, 2021.
"This change from the previously announced date of Feb. 14 acknowledges the impact of the global pandemic," BAFTA explained, "and accommodates an extended eligibility period."
Indie Spirit Awards
The Film Independent Spirit Awards traditionally take place the day before the Oscars -- so when the Academy redated its show, so did Film Independent. The 2021 Indie Spirit Awards are set for April 24, 2021.
"We will recognize films that were released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 in acknowledgement of the unique challenges the world of cinema, and the world as a whole, is currently experiencing," Film Independent said in a statement.
The Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the 93rd annual Oscars by two months, the ceremony now set to take place on April 25, 2021 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. As such, the eligibility window has also been extended to Feb. 28.
Here are this year's key dates:
Feb. 1 - 5: Preliminary voting
Feb. 9: Oscar Shortlists Announcement
March 5 - 10: Nominations voting
March 15: Oscar Nominations Announcement
April 15: Oscar Nominees Luncheon
April 15 - 20: Final Oscars voting
April 25: Oscars Sunday
Full Calendar
SEPTEMBER 2020
Sept. 2 - 12: Venice International Film Festival
Sept. 4 - 7: Telluride Film Festival
Sept. 10 - 20: Toronto International Film Festival
Sept. 20: Emmy Awards (hosted by Jimmy Kimmel)
Sept. 25 - Oct. 11: New York Film Festival
OCTOBER 2020
Oct. 15 - 22: AFI Fest
NOVEMBER 2020
-
DECEMBER 2020
-
JANUARY 2021
Jan. 18: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced
Jan. 24: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jan. 31: GRAMMYs
FEBRUARY 2021
Feb. 7: Critics' Choice Awards film nominations announced
Feb. 28: Golden Globe Awards
MARCH 2021
March 7: Critics' Choice Awards (redated from January 2021)
March 15: Oscar nominations announced
APRIL 2021
April 11: BAFTA Awards
April 24: Film Independent Spirit Awards
April 25: Oscars
