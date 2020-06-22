2020 ESPYS: The Complete Winners List

Amid powerful segments dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement and a heartfelt memorial tribute to Kobe Bryant , this year's show tugged at the heartstrings with honors going out to some truly deserving recipients.

The show this year was quite a bit different than any in the past -- and the awards presented were focused largely on humanitarian triumphs and accomplishments. From athletes doing their part to help fight coronavirus to those who are speaking up about the importance of mental health, the 2020 ESPY Awards might be the most powerful and emotional in the show's history.