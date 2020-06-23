2020 Daytime Emmys: Gayle King, Wayne Brady and Ryan Seacrest Among This Year's Star-Studded Presenters

The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are bringing a whole lot of TV star power to this year's virtual show. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences revealed this year's slate of presenters and the full list of the categories that will be awarded on air.
Among the many stars who will join the show's previously announced hosts -- The Talk's Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond -- is ET's Kevin Frazier.
CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, sitcom icon Kelsey Grammer and veteran TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford have also signed on to present awards, along with Sesame Street's Cookie Monster, The Young and the Restless' Melody Thomas Scott and Days of Our Lives star Patrika Darbo.
Let's Make a Deal host and The Masked Singer season 2 champion Wayne Brady will make a remote appearance, along with soap stars James Reynolds, Jacqueline MacInnes, Maurice Benard, and Eric Braeden.
Additional presenters include Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, The View's Sunny Hostin and TV personality Michael Strahan.
The awards will be presented remotely this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with both celebrity presenters and award recipients appearing from their own homes.
Categories scheduled to be presented on air include:
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Entertainment News Show
Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series
Outstanding Digital Drama Series
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Outstanding Game Show Host
Outstanding Game Show
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Outstanding Special Class Special
Outstanding Culinary Series
Outstanding Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
This, however, is not the full list of categories that will be presented in total. Winners of additional categories not broadcast during the unique virtual ceremony will be announced on the Daytime Emmys’ social media pages during the show.
The 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards kick off Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
