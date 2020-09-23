2020 CMT Music Awards: The Complete List of Nominations

The 2020 CMT Music Awards are ready to honor the best country music videos and performances of the year!

Other artists with multiple nominations include Carrie Underwood -- currently the most-awarded artists in CMT Music Awards history with 20 wins -- Blanco Brown, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and The Chicks, who return with their first CMT nomination since 2007.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards are also embracing artists who collaborated in a country crossover this year, awarding first-time CMT nominations to Halsey, Marshmello and Gwen Stefani.

Fan voting begins today at vote.cmt.com and continues until 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Monday, Oct.12. The top five “Video of the Year” finalists will be revealed at that time.

Read on for the complete list of this year's nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”

Blanco Brown - “The Git Up”

Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”

Dan + Shay - “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Keith Urban - “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”

Little Big Town - “Sugar Coat”

Luke Combs - “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”

Old Dominion - “Some People Do”

Sam Hunt - “Hard To Forget”

Tanya Tucker - “Bring My Flowers Now”

The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

Thomas Rhett - “Remember You Young”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”

Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”

Maren Morris - “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean - “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan - “One Margarita”

Luke Combs - “Even Though I'm Leaving”

Morgan Wallen - “Chasin' You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt - “Hard To Forget”

Thomas Rhett - “Remember You Young”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lady A - “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland - “Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion - “One Man Band”

The Chicks - “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen - “Crowded Table”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay - “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Florida Georgia Line - “Blessings”

LOCASH - “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae - “Die From A Broken Heart”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blanco Brown - “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack - “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”

Ingrid Andress - “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green - “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning - “After a Few”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - “I Hope You're Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber - “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly - “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown - “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi - “Beer Can't Fix”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards” - from CMT Artists of the Year

Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs - “Brand New Man” - from CMT Crossroads

Chris Young - “Drowning” - from CMT Artists of the Year

Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini - “Graveyard” - from CMT Crossroads

Sam Hunt - “Fancy” - from CMT Artists of the Year

Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - “Tell Me When It's Over” - from CMT Crossroads

The 2020 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.

Check out highlights from last year's show in the video below!