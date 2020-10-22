2020 CMT Music Awards: The Best Performances of the Night!

Celebrating country music's best! This year's CMT Music Awards celebrated all the best and brightest stars in country on Wednesday, with a fun, joyful ceremony jam-packed with exciting performances.

From Luke Combs setting the tone of the show with a rollicking performance of "1, 2 Many," to an inspiring performance from Maren Morris, this year's show brought some truly memorable musical moments.

Due to COVID-19, things were a bit different than ever before, and performances were held in multiple places across Tennessee. However, having to think outside the box led to some remarkably creative appearances.

Here's a look at some of the most memorable performances from the 2020 CMT Music Awards.



Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn

The country super stars kicked off the show with a fun performance of the high-energy party tune, "1, 2 Many," which Combs topped off by shotgunning a can of beer to really set the mood for the night's ceremony.

Sam Hunt

Hunt made the most of his performance of his appropriately named tune "Hard To Forget," which he delivered from The Estate at Cherokee Dock -- one of several venues utilized to pull of this year's show.

Maren Morris

Rocking a giraffe-print ensemble and strumming a guitar, Morris delivered a understated yet powerful acoustic performance of "To Hell and Back" that was truly moving.

Ashley McBryde

Aside from serving as one of the night's three co-hosts, McBryde also made time to lay down a straight-up stunning performance of "Martha Divine."

Kane Brown

McBryde wasn't the only CMT co-host to take to the stage for a fun performance on Wednesday. The multi-nominated Brown delivered the debut TV performance of his new song, "Worship You." It was certainly a memorable way for him to commemorate what was also his 27th birthday!

Gabby Barrett

Before she was presented the award for Breakthrough Video of the Year -- by none other than Taylor Swift -- Barrett delivered an inspiring performance of "I Hope," which is the song that earned her the award.

Morgan Wallen

Seeing what Wallen brought to the CMT Awards this year likely made a lot of fans wish they could have seen what he would have done as the SNL music guest. The singer performed "Chasin' You" while surrounded by bottle candles in one of the most visually striking performances of the night.

Shania Twain

Twain joined the show with a performance of her classic "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" while dancing with the exhibits at the Chaplin’s World museum in Switzerland.

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey

In yet another celebration of crossing genres, Halsey and Ballerini delivered a performance of their song "The Other Girl" from inside an empty karaoke bar while rocking some fiery leather ensembles, creating a CMT Awards moment that will be remembered for some time.

Little Big Town

The country trio closed out the night's fun show with an epic ode to drinking and partying, "Wine, Beer, Whiskey,"