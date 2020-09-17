2020 Academy of Country Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards honored the biggest names in country!
Host Keith Urban took multiple stages in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday night to hand out this year's ACM Awards. Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett led the pack as two of the most-nominated performers of the night, with Morris receiving her first nomination for Group of the Year for her work with The Highwomen -- alongside Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires. (The Highwomen also happens to be the first all-female group to find themselves in that category since The Dixie Chicks in 2002.)
Meanwhile, Rhett enjoyed his very first Entertainer of the Year nod (and win!), alongside Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood. (Who was another winner! Yes, it was a tie.) This year's show also marks a milestone for first-time ACM nominee Justin Bieber, who was up for awards in four categories thanks to his collaboration with Dan + Shay on the song "10,000 Hours."
See ET's complete list of winners below.
MAIN AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Center Point Road -- Thomas Rhett
GIRL -- Maren Morris
Heartache Medication -- Jon Pardi
What You See Is What You Get -- Luke Combs
Wildcard -- Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"God’s Country" -- Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion
"Rainbow" -- Kacey Musgraves
"Rumor" -- Lee Brice
"What If I Never Get Over You" -- Lady Antebellum
SONG OF THE YEAR
"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"Girl Goin’ Nowhere" -- Ashley McBryde
"God’s Country" -- Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion
"Some Of It" -- Eric Church
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"10,000 Hours" -- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
"God’s Country" -- Blake Shelton
"One Man Band" -- Old Dominion
"Remember You Young" -- Thomas Rhett
"Sugar Coat" -- Little Big Town
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber
Dive Bar– Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
What Happens In A Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
