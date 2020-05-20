'13 Reasons Why' Trailer Shows Clay Struggling With His Secrets

All the secrets are about to catch up with the students at Liberty High. In the trailer for the fourth and final season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, no secret is safe and no character can be trusted.

The opening seconds of the trailer show a spray-painted wall that reads, "Monty was framed," promising that there's someone out there who doesn't believe that Monty (Timothy Granaderos) killed Bryce (Justin Prentice) before he himself was killed in prison.

That person may very well be Winston (Deaken Bluman), Monty's secret fling, who's on a mission to prove that his late beau is innocent of the crime that Alex actually committed.

"I think we might have a few problems," Clay (Dylan Minnette) says, as Justin (Brandon Flynn) questions, "Do you think we're ever going to make it out from under this?"

Those problems apparently bring Clay to therapy, where a doctor asks him, "I think you've been keeping secrets. Are you ready to let those secrets out?"

Of the season as a whole, Netflix teased, "Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever."

When ET spoke with Flynn, he promised that the show's signature drama will carry through its final season, which will pick up a few months after the events of the season 3 finale.

"The threshold of the show is anxiety and panic. I think no one is safe. That's kinda always been the underlying tone of each character," Flynn added. "Even when Hannah released the tapes, every character had to [ask], 'Am I safe?... Am I safe from losing a friend? Am I safe from the law? Am I safe from death? Am I safe from all these things?'"

Season 4 of 13 Reasons Why will premiere on Netflix June 5.