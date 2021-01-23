11 Chic Pajama Sets to Lounge in All Day

Hoodies, check. Sweatpants, check. Leggings and loungewear sets? Check and check. And let's not forget about those oversized T-shirts and cozy socks.

When it comes to your list of at-home wardrobe staples, you're probably going through it and saying to yourself, "The gang's all here." But there might be one area of your closet that could use a little cushion: pajamas.

Pajama sets are nothing new to the world of relaxed, lounge-worthy clothes. But lately, when those are the only pieces you want to wear, the sleepwear staple -- once reserved for catching Z's on a luxurious, plush mattress -- has come front and center. And now, they've become a daily wardrobe essential (especially if you're ready to toss those old, worn-out tees and boxer shorts).

Whether you're looking to build a collection of stylish sleepwear to rotate through on a regular basis or you want to step up your at-home fashion game with a round of eye-catching PJ's (regardless if someone sees you wearing them or not), you can't ignore the level of satisfaction you can get from cool pajama sets -- especially when it means you get to flaunt your style at all hours of the day.

The variety of sleepwear options available is virtually endless, from vibrant prints and long sleeve and shorts sets to unexpected details with classic silhouettes. So, to give you a head start on shopping, ET Style pulled together its favorites just for you. Ahead, see the chic pajama sets just waiting for a spot in your loungewear drawer.

Nordstrom

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with classic black pajamas. This set from Kim Kardashian's loungewear line Skims features a soft, stretchy knit fabric.

$118 AT NORDSTROM

Kate Spade New York

Those of you who love a fun and flirty set of pajamas will love this option from Kate Spade New York.

$78 AT KATE SPADE NEW YORK

Lunya

This pajama set -- which features a cropped button-down top and wide-leg pants -- comes in a soft, luxurious washed silk. And, thanks to its cool and casual design, you'll want to wear it out for your everyday activities as much as you do inside your house.

$258 AT LUNYA

LOFT

Let this ultra-soft, printed set of pajamas cheer up any low-key day.

TOP: $35 AT LOFT

BOTTOM: $30 AT LOFT

Shopbop

Whether you're gearing up for Valentine's Day or you just love hearts, this is the playful set for any occasion.

$140 AT SHOPBOP

Net-A-Porter

If there were any set of party pajamas deemed as a must-have, it would be these feather-trimmed options from Sleeper.

$320 AT NET-A-PORTER

Matches Fashion

The soft, breathable cotton makes this La Perla set ultra-casual and comfortable while the delicate lace gives it a touch of elegance.

TOP: $155 AT MATCHES FASHION

BOTTOM: $145 AT MATCHES FASHION

The Outnet

Let's be honest: Leopard print anything is never a bad idea. So why not bring the classic animal print to your sleepwear?

$201 AT THE OUTNET (REGULARLY $403)

Shopbop

The ruffle details on this romantic pajama set are all the reason to add this to your PJ collection.

$134 AT SHOPBOP

Nordstrom

Want a pajama set you can wear from now through summer? Opt for this pretty lightweight silk option from Papinelle.

$169 AT NORDSTROM

Revolve

If you can't get enough of the tie-dye trend, we suggest this pastel-hued option from the Los Angeles-based brand Rails.

$158 AT REVOLVE